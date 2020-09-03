5 great quotes from Thursday's Saints training camp practice, Sept. 3, 2020

Five of the best quotes from the media session following Thursday's New Orleans Saints training camp practice

Coach Sean Payton on practicing with crowd noise in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome:

"What we're going to deal with, every team in the league is going to have kind of an ambient crowd noise set at 70 decibels. So we had it at 70 for most of the practice, and then when music is played, it will be at 75. And that that really is for week one. That obviously can be adjusted based on where this thing goes relative to fans, so we had it on 70 and we had the music at 75."

Payton on the benefit of going through gameday simulations during practice at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome: