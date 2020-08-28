Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Training Camp

5 great quotes from Friday's Saints training camp practice, Aug. 28, 2020

The best quotes from New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton and players after Friday training camp practice

Aug 28, 2020 at 04:42 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Five of the best quotes from the media session following Friday's New Orleans Saints training camp practice

Payton on practicing in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this Saturday:

"Just getting used to (it). Tomorrow will be really getting a feel for the turf. Every year they lay a new turf in there. It was a mixture of rubber and sand. Sometimes it's a little too spongy, sometimes maybe a little firm. So the first time we're in there, we're having a practice, but you're also getting used to the footing. And then there's enough time between that practice and when we practice again next week for them to add one or the other, roll it some more. So it's really the footing. And then obviously the lighting and all the other elements that some of these guys haven't experienced yet."

Coach Sean Payton on the backup quarterbacks:

"Well, they're never where you want them to be. You're always, as a coach, wanting more and more. I think they are two different type players and yet, I really like the room. I think obviously Taysom (Hill) gives us a different type of threat at that position. And I think Jameis (Winston) has come in and picked things up very quickly. This last week for him has been really positive. I'm encouraged with their work. I think it's a good room overall and I feel like we have some versatility that position."

Quarterback Taysom Hill on the quarterback room:

"Yeah, I have really enjoyed having Jameis around. Jameis is a guy that has brought a lot of energy into the QB room. You can tell he loves football. He has been a lot of fun to have in the QB room. This is a room that's really close and we all get along really well and Jameis (has) stepped in and really fit in well with us and it's going to be a great room this year. I think that obviously, with Drew (Brees) the way that he is, It's going to be a productive room."

Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Malcolm Jenkins' impact since joining the team:

"It's been easy. Like with Malcolm (Jenkins), he opened our eyes to what's more than just football. You got to study the game. You got to actually study your opponent's habits, your opponents, like what do they do for their daily game routine. It's something they go in with every Sunday. So that's something you have got to pay attention to. Okay, his stance, his alignment. Okay. What is he looking at for the play? What is he not looking at for the play? So, stuff like that. I like that he's teaching those little things. It's just helping us grow as a defense."

Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach on playing for his hometown NFL team:

"Like I've been saying, it's like a dream come true. It's something I dreamed about for a long time, just making the most of this opportunity every time I come here, every day, working my tail off and just trying to get better every day. And like I said, it's a dream come true to be here."

Related Content

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr.)
news

Taysom Hill focuses on quarterback during training camp with New Orleans Saints

'Right now's kind of a special time for me where I get to hone in'
Taysom Hill #7
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill training camp interview - Friday, Aug. 28

Hill spoke with media about his birthday week of training camp, becoming a Dad, and the evolution of his positional roles as the team prepares for the 2020 NFL season at Saints Training Camp 2020
head Coach Sean Payton instructs the rookies
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton training camp interview - Friday, Aug. 28

Payton spoke with media about the team's scrimmage and assesses individual player improvements ahead of the 2020 NFL season at Saints Training Camp 2020
Transcript: New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach training camp interview - Friday, Aug. 28
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach training camp interview - Friday, Aug. 28

Roach spoke with media about playing close to his hometown and the advice from his teammates as the team prepares for the 2020 NFL season at Saints Training Camp 2020
Transcript: New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson training camp interview - Friday, Aug. 28
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson training camp interview - Friday, Aug. 28

Gardner-Johnson spoke with media on his second year growth at Saints Training Camp 2020
5 great quotes from Thursday's Saints training camp practice, Aug. 27, 2020
news

5 great quotes from Thursday's Saints training camp practice, Aug. 27, 2020

The best quotes from New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton and players after Thursday training camp practice
Saints Photo Shoot 2020 All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
news

Transcript: New Orleans wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders training camp interview - Thursday, Aug. 27

Sanders spoke with media at Saints Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Craig Robertson (52) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
news

Transcript: New Orleans linebacker Craig Robertson training camp interview - Thursday, Aug. 27

Robertson spoke with media at Saints Training Camp 2020
Check out our Top 10 action photos during the team's first week of practice at New Orleans Saints Training Camp.
news

Transcript: New Orleans defensive back Keith Washington II training camp interview - Thursday, Aug. 27

Washington spoke with media at Saints Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull )
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton training camp interview - Thursday, Aug. 27

Payton spoke with media about honoring Jacob Blake at Saints Training Camp 2020
Photos from Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Saints Training Camp as the New Orleans Saints players continue their preparations for the 2020 NFL season.
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz training camp interview - Wednesday, Aug. 26

Ruiz spoke with media about switching between center and guard positions at Saints Training Camp 2020

Advertising