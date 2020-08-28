5 great quotes from Friday's Saints training camp practice, Aug. 28, 2020

Five of the best quotes from the media session following Friday's New Orleans Saints training camp practice
Payton on practicing in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this Saturday:
"Just getting used to (it). Tomorrow will be really getting a feel for the turf. Every year they lay a new turf in there. It was a mixture of rubber and sand. Sometimes it's a little too spongy, sometimes maybe a little firm. So the first time we're in there, we're having a practice, but you're also getting used to the footing. And then there's enough time between that practice and when we practice again next week for them to add one or the other, roll it some more. So it's really the footing. And then obviously the lighting and all the other elements that some of these guys haven't experienced yet."
Coach Sean Payton on the backup quarterbacks:
"Well, they're never where you want them to be. You're always, as a coach, wanting more and more. I think they are two different type players and yet, I really like the room. I think obviously Taysom (Hill) gives us a different type of threat at that position. And I think Jameis (Winston) has come in and picked things up very quickly. This last week for him has been really positive. I'm encouraged with their work. I think it's a good room overall and I feel like we have some versatility that position."
Quarterback Taysom Hill on the quarterback room:
"Yeah, I have really enjoyed having Jameis around. Jameis is a guy that has brought a lot of energy into the QB room. You can tell he loves football. He has been a lot of fun to have in the QB room. This is a room that's really close and we all get along really well and Jameis (has) stepped in and really fit in well with us and it's going to be a great room this year. I think that obviously, with Drew (Brees) the way that he is, It's going to be a productive room."
Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Malcolm Jenkins' impact since joining the team:
"It's been easy. Like with Malcolm (Jenkins), he opened our eyes to what's more than just football. You got to study the game. You got to actually study your opponent's habits, your opponents, like what do they do for their daily game routine. It's something they go in with every Sunday. So that's something you have got to pay attention to. Okay, his stance, his alignment. Okay. What is he looking at for the play? What is he not looking at for the play? So, stuff like that. I like that he's teaching those little things. It's just helping us grow as a defense."
Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach on playing for his hometown NFL team:
"Like I've been saying, it's like a dream come true. It's something I dreamed about for a long time, just making the most of this opportunity every time I come here, every day, working my tail off and just trying to get better every day. And like I said, it's a dream come true to be here."