Saints next opponent: San Francisco 49ers lose to Ravens, now tied with New Orleans at 10-2

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 on a field goal as time expired Sunday, Dec. 1, the second loss for the 49ers this season.
The New Orleans Saints, who defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving night, are 10-2 and tied with the 49ers (10-2) for best record in the NFC. The Saints clinched their third consecutive NFC South title with the win over the Falcons and are now in a competition for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Seattle Seahawks (9-2) play host to the Minnesota Vikings (8-3) on "Monday Night Football." The Packers (9-3) defeated the New York Giants 31-13 Sunday.
The Saints will play host to the 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was 15 of 21 for 165 yards with one touchdown and running back Raheen Mostert ran 19 times for 146 yards and a 40-yard touchdown in the 49ers loss. Emmanuel Sanders was the top receiver for San Francisco with four catches for 41 yards.
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.