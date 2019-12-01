Saints next opponent: San Francisco 49ers lose to Ravens, now tied with New Orleans at 10-2

The New Orleans Saints, who defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving night, are 10-2 and tied with the 49ers (10-2) for best record in the NFC. The Saints clinched their third consecutive NFC South title with the win over the Falcons and are now in a competition for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Seattle Seahawks (9-2) play host to the Minnesota Vikings (8-3) on "Monday Night Football." The Packers (9-3) defeated the New York Giants 31-13 Sunday.