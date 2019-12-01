Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints next opponent: San Francisco 49ers lose to Ravens, now tied with New Orleans at 10-2

Saints will host 49ers at noon Dec. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Dec 01, 2019 at 03:54 PM
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 on a field goal as time expired Sunday, Dec. 1, the second loss for the 49ers this season.

The New Orleans Saints, who defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving night, are 10-2 and tied with the 49ers (10-2) for best record in the NFC. The Saints clinched their third consecutive NFC South title with the win over the Falcons and are now in a competition for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Seattle Seahawks (9-2) play host to the Minnesota Vikings (8-3) on "Monday Night Football." The Packers (9-3) defeated the New York Giants 31-13 Sunday.

The Saints will play host to the 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was 15 of 21 for 165 yards with one touchdown and running back Raheen Mostert ran 19 times for 146 yards and a 40-yard touchdown in the 49ers loss. Emmanuel Sanders was the top receiver for San Francisco with four catches for 41 yards.

Photos: Game Action | Saints-Falcons Week 13 2019

Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

