31st Annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic set for May 20

The 31st Annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic is set for Monday, May 20 at 9 a.m. at Chateau Golf and Country Club at 3600 Chateau Blvd. in Kenner.

Sponsored by the New Orleans Saints and the City of Kenner, it is always a great event and likely to sell out once again.

The event features many current New Orleans Saints players, many prominent New Orleans Saints alumni, including Saints Hall of Fame and Saints Ring of Honor inductees. Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen and Saints Executive Vice President and General Manager Mickey Loomis will also participate.

The event includes a taste of New Orleans, with 25 restaurants and caterers participating, along with three beverage providers. There is a restaurant on every hole.

There are three contests on course as well.

The cost is $1,250 for a foursome with a Saints celebrity, $1,000 for a foursome or $300 per individual.

A $2,000 level is available for a foursome with a Saints Hall of Fame inductee.

All are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Prizes are awarded to the top three place finishers at the awards function in the clubhouse immediately following the event.

All participants receive a New Orleans Saints golf polo shirt and a Saints cap.

To secure your spot, call (504) 471-2192 or e-mail saintshalloffame@yahoo.com or mail in your entry with a check to:

SAINTS HALL OF FAME

P.O. Box 640394

Kenner, LA 70064-0394