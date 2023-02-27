Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

30th Annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Tournament set for May 15

Saints Fan Open House returns May 14

Feb 27, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Hall-Fame-Golf-Tournament-2022-0019
Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Head coach Dennis Allen and a host of Saints players took part in The Saints Hall of Fame's annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 16.

The 30th annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Tournament is set for Monday, May 15 at 9 a.m. at Chateau Golf and Country Club at 3600 Chateau Blvd. in Kenner. A true taste of New Orleans, the event features a restaurant or caterer on every hole, along with more food as part of the awards function in the clubhouse following the event.

Come join New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President and General Manager Mickey Loomis, Head Coach Dennis Allen, many current New Orleans Saints players and many prominent former Saints players for a premier event.

The cost is $1,250 for a group of five, including a Saints celebrity, $1,000 for a foursome or $250 for an individual. The option for a foursome to play with a Saints Hall of Fame inductee is $2,000.

For the first time since 2017, the Saints Fan Open House returns on Sunday, May 14 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at the New Orleans Saints Indoor facility.

With hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks, the event features New Orleans Saints alumni, tours of part of the New Orleans Saints facility, a live auction of select Saints items and a silent auction of sports memorabilia. Part of the Saints Experience awaits youth on the field of the indoor facility.

The cost is $60 for adults, $30 for children 12 and under. Those playing in the golf tournament will be admitted free of charge to the Fan Open House.

For more information, call (504) 471-2192, e-mail saintshalloffame@yahoo.com or visit https://www.saintshalloffame.com/

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon on two-year contract extension

In two seasons with the Saints, Kpassagnon has played in 23 games with ten starts and has recorded 46 tackles (30 solo)

news

HBCU Legacy Bowl growing, continues to provide opportunities for athletes and students

'We understand the opportunity that these guys have not gotten over the years'

news

Saints re-sign Keith Kirkwood to one-year extension

Kirkwood, 6-3, 210, was originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2018.

news

New Orleans Saints add five to the coaching staff for the 2023 NFL season

news

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Jordan's eight Pro Bowl nods are the most for a defensive player in club history

news

New Orleans Saints legend Marques Colston launches One Dream Academy to benefit student-athletes in the greater New Orleans area

One Dream Academy is focused on developing the next generation of athletes

news

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson stresses camaraderie, innovation to make Louisiana its best during keynote speech in Washington

'The message was hope and that if we all work together, we can accomplish many positive things'

news

New Orleans Saints sign four to reserve/future contracts

news

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave selected to PFWA All-Rookie Team

Rookie WR finished the 2022 NFL season with 72 receptions for 1,042 yards (14.5 avg.) with four touchdowns

news

New Orleans Saints assistant coach Ronald Curry to serve as National team offensive coordinator at Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl will be broadcast Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m.

news

New Orleans Saints announce 2022 High School Coach of the Year is Destrehan's Marcus Scott

The Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award represents the best at the high school level

Advertising