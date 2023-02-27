30th Annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Tournament set for May 15

The 30th annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Tournament is set for Monday, May 15 at 9 a.m. at Chateau Golf and Country Club at 3600 Chateau Blvd. in Kenner. A true taste of New Orleans, the event features a restaurant or caterer on every hole, along with more food as part of the awards function in the clubhouse following the event.

Come join New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President and General Manager Mickey Loomis, Head Coach Dennis Allen, many current New Orleans Saints players and many prominent former Saints players for a premier event.

The cost is $1,250 for a group of five, including a Saints celebrity, $1,000 for a foursome or $250 for an individual. The option for a foursome to play with a Saints Hall of Fame inductee is $2,000.

For the first time since 2017, the Saints Fan Open House returns on Sunday, May 14 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at the New Orleans Saints Indoor facility.

With hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks, the event features New Orleans Saints alumni, tours of part of the New Orleans Saints facility, a live auction of select Saints items and a silent auction of sports memorabilia. Part of the Saints Experience awaits youth on the field of the indoor facility.

The cost is $60 for adults, $30 for children 12 and under. Those playing in the golf tournament will be admitted free of charge to the Fan Open House.