Entries still available for annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic May 24

Each participant receives a New Orleans Saints golf shirt and cap

May 03, 2021 at 11:20 AM
Entries are still available for the 28th Annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic on Monday, May 24 at 9 a.m. at Chateau Golf and Country Club at 3600 Chateau Blvd. in Kenner.

Come join New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, executive vice president and general manager Mickey Loomis, assistant coach Zach Strief, and Saints Hall of Fame inductees Jim Dombrowski, Dalton Hilliard, Tyrone Hughes, Rickey Jackson, Michael Lewis, Deuce McAllister, 2021 Saints Hall of Fame inductee Jahri Evans and many other prominent former Saints players and a few current players in the fun.

The event includes a taste of New Orleans, with a restaurant or caterer on every hole.

There are prizes for the top three finishing net teams and a chance to mingle with all at the awards function in the clubhouse immediately following the event.

For more information, call (504) 471-2192, e-mail saintshalloffame@yahoo.com or visit www.saintshalloffame.com.

