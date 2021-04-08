28th annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic set for May 24

The 28th annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic is set for Monday, May 24 at 9 a.m. at Chateau Golf and Country Club at 3600 Chateau Blvd. in Kenner.

The event returns after a one-year hiatus due to Covid-19 protocols in 2020.

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton, Saints Executive Vice President and General Manager Mickey Loomis and the Saints Hall of Fame welcome all to join in a fun event which includes several current Saints players and many prominent former Saints players who will play with the general public.

All entering the event will receive a Saints golf shirt, along with a Saints cap.

Another great attraction is the food as the event is a taste of New Orleans, with a restaurant or caterer on every hole.

The City of Kenner is helping sponsor the tournament.

"We are happy and pleased to welcome the Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic back to our great city at a great golf course and back to the origins of the Saints Hall of Fame Museum," Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn said.

The cost is $1,250 for a group of five, including a Saints celebrity of $1,000 for a foursome on a first-come, first-serve basis. The format is a scramble, using the best ball concept.

All proceeds benefit the non-profit Saints Hall of Fame Museum.