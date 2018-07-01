Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

25 reasons to get excited about 2018 Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon: No. 25 Quarterback Challenges 

Jul 01, 2018 at 10:00 AM

Quarterback Challenges are back! One of the most enjoyable parts of training camp practices for the fans and the quarterbacks is the daily QB Challenge. Drew Brees and the other quarterbacks compete against each other in contests that require extreme accuracy and well thought out strategies.

Whether it's throwing footballs onto trampolines or through tackle donuts, the QB Challenges are always fun. The current and all-time career completion percentage leader always finds a way to amaze everyone with his superb throws.

Sometimes a special guest or even Coach Sean Payton participates with the quarterbacks and sometimes the winner gets rewarded with a prize. Make sure you attend New Orleans Training Camp presented by Verizon to see for yourself, or check out NewOrleansSaints.com to watch our video recaps.

