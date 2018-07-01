25 reasons to get excited about 2018 Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon: No. 25 Quarterback Challenges 

Quarterback Challenges are back! One of the most enjoyable parts of training camp practices for the fans and the quarterbacks is the daily QB Challenge. Drew Brees and the other quarterbacks compete against each other in contests that require extreme accuracy and well thought out strategies.

Whether it's throwing footballs onto trampolines or through tackle donuts, the QB Challenges are always fun. The current and all-time career completion percentage leader always finds a way to amaze everyone with his superb throws.