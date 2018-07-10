25 reasons to get excited about 2018 Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon: No. 16 - Tre'Quan Smith

Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith spent three seasons at Central Florida and was a self-proclaimed national champion after going 13-0 to conclude the 2017 season. During his final season at UCF, Smith had 1,171 yards receiving on 59 receptions, and 13 touchdowns.

Smith, a 6-foot-2, 210-pounder, was drafted in the third round by the New Orleans Saints and since has worked with wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson and Coach Sean Payton throughout rookie mini camp and OTAs.

"He's long. He's athletic in and out of his cuts. (He) Still needs to work on his lower body strength but he's handled the install well," Payton said during rookie minicamp. "I think he's a quick study. He's big and he's doing a good job."