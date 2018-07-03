Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

25 reasons to get excited about 2018 Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon:  No. 23 - Wil Lutz

Lutz made 86.1 percent of his field-goal attempts last season

Jul 03, 2018 at 09:52 AM

Having a kicker who can deliver every time is becoming more and more important with the increased distance of extra points, which is why New Orleans Saints fans should feel confident going into this season with kicker Wil Lutz. In 2017, only his second year with New Orleans, the Georgia State product was 31 of 36 (86.1 percent) on field-goal attempts in the regular season and two of three in the postseason. He also converted 47 out of 50 extra-point attempts last season.

Strong special teams play is highly appreciated by coaches and the team, but can go unnoticed by fans. Lutz has been a boost to the special teams the last two years and has been a huge part of the turnaround in that part of the game and with the team's overall success. How will Lutz step up his game even more going into 2018? Make sure you find out by attending Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon. The training camp schedule will be announced soon.

Advertising