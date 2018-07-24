25 reasons to get excited about 2018 Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon: No. 2 - Cam Jordan

Black & Gold fans had the opportunity to witness a "Big Man Touchdown" last season during Week 5 against the Detroit Lions when New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan intercepted a pass in the end zone. This was just one of many plays that stood out during Jordan's 2017 season. The defensive end is entering his eighth season with New Orleans and finished last season by having a career-high 13 sacks, 11 passes defensed, 28 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, 62 tackles, and the interception for a TD.

Jordan played 93 percent of the snaps in 2017, according to Pro Football Reference, and doesn't show any signs of slowing down. He gained national respect last season after being selected first-team All-Pro by The Associated Press, was nominated as an NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate, and awarded NFC Player of the Month in November in addition to making the Pro Bowl for the third time.

Along with his on the field talent, Jordan has also made an impact off the field. In 2017, Jordan was nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his continued service in the community.