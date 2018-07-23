Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

25 reasons to get excited about 2018 Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon: No. 3 - Sean Payton 

Payton has consistently kept the intensity levels high during Saints training camp

Jul 23, 2018 at 09:17 AM

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton is one of the longest tenured coaches in the NFL as he approaches his 12th year with the New Orleans Saints. Payton has gone 105-71 with a 60 percent win percentage highlighted by the team's triumph in Super Bowl XLIV.

Last season, Payton led the Saints to an 11-5 season and to the postseason for the sixth time.

Fans should look forward to the aggressiveness and competitive culture that will be on display during New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon. Payton has consistently kept the intensity levels high during training camp in both his players and coaching staff. The head coach understands the value of setting up the offseason to be as efficient as possible for both rookies and veterans.

"I think it's one of the great things about what we do is we're around young men that like to compete and you don't ever take that for granted," Payton said. "You're looking for way to really maximize how they do, how they perform. Just like a teacher would."

During Saints training camp fans will see the chemistry of Payton and Brees up close.

"The combo between Drew and Coach Payton is very unique," reserve quarterback Taysom Hill said, "and the opportunity to learn from both of those guys is so unique and has been a great opportunity."

Be on the lookout for press conferences with Payton each day after training camp, or come see him and the rest of the Black & Gold for yourself during training camp. The first open practice is Saturday, July 28.

