25 reasons to get excited about 2018 Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon: No. 5 - Alvin Kamara

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will enter his second season after coming off of a strong rookie campaign. Kamara led all rookies with 14 touchdowns and 1,554 yards from scrimmage, earning the title of NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

He joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers (1965) as the only rookies in NFL history to have at least five rushing touchdowns, five receiving touchdowns and a kickoff-return touchdown. Kamara also led all rookies with 81 receptions, the third-most by a rookie running back in NFL history. Along with NFL OROY, Kamara was selected to the 2018 Pro Bowl, selected second-team Associated Press All-Pro, and also earned NFL Rookie of the Week seven times and FedEx Ground Player of the Week twice.

Kamara has discussed picking up where he left off last season,

"I feel like there are a lot of things I need to get better at, having that year of experience under my belt and knowing how to work and knowing how to be a professional," Kamara said during organized team activities in May, "I think I can just build on it from last year."

Saints Coach Sean Payton called Kamara a "huge asset" not only for his production on the field, but his willingness to work hard.

"Part of the things that make a player unique and talented is their will to compete and their drive to compete," Payton said. "He's been every day out here pushing and going hard. He's very smart, and that's a huge asset."