25 reasons to get excited about 2018 Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon: No. 6 - Marshon Lattimore

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore will look to build off of his stellar rookie campaign in 2017, which was capped by being named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Lattimore played in 13 games, had 52 tackles and led the Saints in interceptions (five) and passes defensed (18). Lattimore was voted Defensive Rookie of the Month in December, and Rookie of the Week on four occasions. The top-rated cornerback was also selected to the 2018 Pro Bowl team.

Though his rookie season came with many accolades, Lattimore knows there's room for improvement,

"I'm trying to become a legend, year in and year out," Lattimore said during OTAs. "I'm trying to build on everything I did last year. I'm trying to be 10 times better than what I was last year, then next year I want to be 10 times better than I was this year."

Top-rated at their position, Lattimore and wide receiver Michael Thomas will be a duo to keep an eye on as they compete during training camp.