25 reasons to get excited about 2018 Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon: No. 11 - The meshing of safeties Kurt Coleman, Vonn Bell and Marcus Williams

Safeties Vonn Bell and Marcus Williams had 121 tackles combined in the 2017 regular season, making them the leaders in tackles on the New Orleans Saints defense. Safety Kurt Coleman had 51 tackles last season with the Carolina Panthers before signing with New Orleans in free agency. With such respectable performances out of Bell and Williams over the past season, it comes as a surprise that they only have three years of experience between the two of them.

Going into his ninth season, Coleman will look to add veteran leadership to this young secondary.

"I think this team, and especially the defensive back group, if we continue to nail down the details of which we go about our business every single day, I expect us to be the No. 1 group in the NFL. Now, is it going to be a work in progress? Absolutely," Coleman said during minicamp. "But I believe that with the talent and the preparation that we put in every single day, we have the ability to get there. We'll see once it comes game time, but I believe everything's right here that we need to go out and get it done."