25 reasons to get excited about 2018 Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon: No. 14 - Undrafted free agents 

Lance Moore and Pierre Thomas were undrafted free agents in 2006 and 2007, yet they were just inducted to the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame for their large roles in helping the Saints win a Super Bowl title. Each year an undrafted free agent makes his mark on the Saints roster, last year it was Justin Hardee, who proved himself on special teams week after week. Who will it be this year?

Ohio State's J.T. Barrett IV is a name to look out for during the pre-season. Barrett completed 63.5% of his passes for 9,434 yards over four years at Ohio. The 6-foot-1, 224-pound dual-threat quarterback added 3,263 yards rushing and 43 touchdowns on 656 attempts, averaging 5 yards per carry.

When asked why he chose to participate in minicamp with the Saints over other organizations, Barrett said,

"I want to come here and learn. I like how they work their offense and I felt like it was a good fit."