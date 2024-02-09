 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Recap of Cam Jordan's Saints social takeover during the 2024 NFL Honors ceremony

Feb 09, 2024 at 09:45 AM

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was making the rounds at the 2024 NFL Honors ceremony and took over the Saints social media accounts. Here's some of his posts from the special evening.

Related Links

Photos: Saints legends, current players at 2023 NFL Honors

New Orleans Saints legends Drew Brees and Mark Ingram, defensive end Cameron Jordan and safety Tyrann Mathieu attended the 2023 NFL Honors award show in Las Vegas, NV on February 8, 2024.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Cameron Jordan arrives at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark Von Holden)
1 / 49

Cameron Jordan arrives at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark Von Holden)

Mark Von Holden/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) arrives at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
2 / 49

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) arrives at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2024 Perry Knotts
Nikki Jordan, left, and Cameron Jordan pose during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
3 / 49

Nikki Jordan, left, and Cameron Jordan pose during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Nikki Jordan, left, and Cameron Jordan arrive at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
4 / 49

Nikki Jordan, left, and Cameron Jordan arrive at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
5 / 49

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2024 Todd Rosenberg
Taylen Biggs, left, interviews Cameron Jordan during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
6 / 49

Taylen Biggs, left, interviews Cameron Jordan during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Taylen Biggs, left, interviews Cameron Jordan during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
7 / 49

Taylen Biggs, left, interviews Cameron Jordan during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Taylen Biggs, left, interviews Cameron Jordan during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
8 / 49

Taylen Biggs, left, interviews Cameron Jordan during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/NFL)
9 / 49

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Leigh Bacho/2024 Lauren Leigh Bacho
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/NFL)
10 / 49

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Leigh Bacho/2024 Lauren Leigh Bacho
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/NFL)
11 / 49

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Leigh Bacho/2024 Lauren Leigh Bacho
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/NFL)
12 / 49

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Leigh Bacho/2024 Lauren Leigh Bacho
Cameron Jordan arrives at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark Von Holden)
13 / 49

Cameron Jordan arrives at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark Von Holden)

Mark Von Holden/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cameron Jordan, left, and Derwin James Jr. during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark Von Holden)
14 / 49

Cameron Jordan, left, and Derwin James Jr. during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark Von Holden)

Mark Von Holden/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kid reporter Jazlyn Guerra interviews New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
15 / 49

Kid reporter Jazlyn Guerra interviews New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2024 National Football League
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) poses at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/NFL)
16 / 49

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) poses at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Leigh Bacho/2024 Lauren Leigh Bacho
Cameron Jordan, left, and Derwin James Jr. during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark Von Holden)
17 / 49

Cameron Jordan, left, and Derwin James Jr. during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark Von Holden)

Mark Von Holden/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year are introduced during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
18 / 49

The nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year are introduced during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2024 Perry Knotts
Cameron Jordan, left, and Myles Garrett arrive at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
19 / 49

Cameron Jordan, left, and Myles Garrett arrive at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cameron Jordan interviews during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
20 / 49

Cameron Jordan interviews during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
21 / 49

…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cameron Jordan, left, and Myles Garrett arrive at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
22 / 49

Cameron Jordan, left, and Myles Garrett arrive at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
23 / 49

…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
24 / 49

…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
25 / 49

…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
26 / 49

…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
27 / 49

…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tommy Devito arrives during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
28 / 49

Tommy Devito arrives during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
James Conner left, and Cameron Jordan during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
29 / 49

James Conner left, and Cameron Jordan during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
30 / 49

…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Keegan-Michael Key arrives during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
31 / 49

Keegan-Michael Key arrives during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Keegan-Michael Key arrives during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
32 / 49

Keegan-Michael Key arrives during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) present the award for Defensive Rookie of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
33 / 49

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) present the award for Defensive Rookie of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2024 Perry Knotts
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) present the award for Defensive Rookie of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
34 / 49

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) present the award for Defensive Rookie of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2024 Perry Knotts
…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
35 / 49

…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) present the award for Defensive Rookie of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
36 / 49

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) present the award for Defensive Rookie of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2024 Perry Knotts
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) present the award for Defensive Rookie of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
37 / 49

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) present the award for Defensive Rookie of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2024 Perry Knotts
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) present the award for Defensive Rookie of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
38 / 49

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) present the award for Defensive Rookie of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2024 Perry Knotts
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) present the award for Defensive Rookie of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
39 / 49

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) present the award for Defensive Rookie of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2024 Perry Knotts
Kirk Cousins, Cam Jordan perform a Magic Mike skit during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
40 / 49

Kirk Cousins, Cam Jordan perform a Magic Mike skit during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kirk Cousins, Cam Jordan perform a Magic Mike skit during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
41 / 49

Kirk Cousins, Cam Jordan perform a Magic Mike skit during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kirk Cousins, Cam Jordan perform a Magic Mike skit during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
42 / 49

Kirk Cousins, Cam Jordan perform a Magic Mike skit during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) embrace during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
43 / 49

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) embrace during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2024 Perry Knotts
Drew Brees and Brittney Payton introduce the Man of the Year award during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
44 / 49

Drew Brees and Brittney Payton introduce the Man of the Year award during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2024 Perry Knotts
Keegan-Michael Key, Elle Key, Brittany Brees and Drew Brees pose for a portrait during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
45 / 49

Keegan-Michael Key, Elle Key, Brittany Brees and Drew Brees pose for a portrait during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2024 Todd Rosenberg
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32), Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64), and Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) are introduced as nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
46 / 49

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32), Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64), and Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) are introduced as nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2024 Perry Knotts
Keegan-Michael Key, Elle Key, Brittany Brees and Drew Brees pose for a portrait during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
47 / 49

Keegan-Michael Key, Elle Key, Brittany Brees and Drew Brees pose for a portrait during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2024 Todd Rosenberg
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees poses for a portrait during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
48 / 49

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees poses for a portrait during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2024 Todd Rosenberg
Drew Brees, Brittney Payton, Roger Goodell, and Jarrett Payton introduce the Man of the Year award during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
49 / 49

Drew Brees, Brittney Payton, Roger Goodell, and Jarrett Payton introduce the Man of the Year award during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2024 Perry Knotts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Feb. 9

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Jahri Evans comes up short in Hall of Fame bid

Former New Orleans Saints great was finalist for second straight year
news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Feb. 8

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: punter Lou Hedley

Rookie brought new punting style to Saints special teams unit
Advertising