What's next for New Orleans Saints on third day of 2024 NFL Draft?

Saints have five picks in Rounds 4-7

Apr 26, 2024 at 11:47 PM
After trading up and selecting Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry with the 41st pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday, April 26, the New Orleans Saints' next pick is the 15th pick in the fifth round, 150th overall. The third day of the draft will start at 11 a.m. on ESPN and NFL Network.

There was a run on quarterbacks and offensive tackles in the first round with six quarterbacks being selected in the first 12 picks and eight tackles being selected, leaving lots of highly rated defensive players available Friday.

The Saints currently have five picks Saturday: Round 5, picks 150, 170 and 175. Round 6, pick 199. Round 7: pick 239.

Keep up with all our Saints draft coverage Friday and Saturday on NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft, our official mobile app presented by Verizon, and the team's social channels.

