2023 Saints Hall of Fame Night set for June 2

Saints legends will be in attendance.

May 20, 2023 at 09:00 AM
CP-BiloxiShuckers-2560x1440-060718
Saints Hall of Fame Weekend in Biloxi at the MGM Park. Baseball Game Friday Night Youth Program on Saturday AM Fan Fest at MGM Ball Park Saturday Night. All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

The seventh annual Saints Hall of Fame Night at the Biloxi Shuckers game is set for Friday, June 2. The Biloxi Shuckers welcome New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame Night at their game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at 6:35 p.m. in MGM Park, 105 Caillavet Street in Biloxi.

The Shuckers will wear New Orleans Saints jerseys and prominent New Orleans Saints alumni will be introduced on the field prior to the game, while also being available to sign autographs and take pictures throughout the course of the game.

Alumni scheduled to appear are Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saints Ring of Honor and Saints Hall of Fame inductee Rickey Jackson, along with Saints Hall of Fame inductees Jim Dombrowski, Bobby Hebert, Dalton Hilliard, Tyrone Hughes, Joe Johnson, Michael Lewis, Fred McAfee and Jim Wilks.

During the game, a silent auction featuring sports memorabilia will be presented by Pro Dreams. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the non-profit Saints Hall of Fame.

For additional information, reach out to the Saints Hall of Fame at (504) 471-2192 or visit www.milb.com/biloxi or www.saintshalloffame.com.

