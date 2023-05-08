2023 NFL Schedule to be released Thursday, May 11

The National Football League announced that the 2023 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+ on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. CT.

Ahead of the release of the full 2023 NFL regular season schedule Thursday, the following games will be announced:

International Games – May 10 on NFL Network and ESPN

Black Friday Game – May 10 via Amazon

Select individual games – May 10 on "Fox & Friends" and "CBS Mornings"

Select individual games – May 11 on "Today Show" and "Good Morning America"

NFL Network's coverage will be highlighted by Schedule Release '23 presented by Verizon at 7 p.m. CT which breaks down the 2023 NFL regular season schedule, division by division, analyzing the top matchups and prime-time games. Rich Eisen and Colleen Wolfe host the three-hour show, joined by analysts Maurice Jones-Drew and Emmanuel Sanders.

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch, the NFL Network app on smartphones and tablets for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers, and for NFL+ subscribers.

Coverage on NFL+ will be highlighted by Players Only Schedule Release at 7 p.m. CT, which features host Andrew Siciliano, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and running back Mark Ingram reacting to the 2023 schedule. Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson, and New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu and defensive end Cameron Jordan join as guests.