2021 Saints Schedule Breakdown: Isaac Toups 'Scorched Bird Wings' Gameday Recipe

Saints football season is here! In our recent breakdown of the 2021 Schedule, John DeShazier and Caroline Gonzalez checked in with renowned New Orleans chef Isaac Toups as he shared the game he is looking forward to the most plus his special Scorched Bird Wings recipe, perfect for your gameday. Check out the full recipe below:
"SCORCHED BIRD WINGS" - Cajun Hot Wings with Blue Cheese Yogurt
|EQUIPMENT
|Medium saucepan
|Rimmed baking sheet
|Large bowl
|Medium bowl
|Sharp knife & cutting board
|Measuring cups & spoons
|Tongs
|Aluminum foil
|WINGS INGREDIENTS
|2 lbs. of chicken wings
|1 tsp. of dark or regular chili powder
|1/2 - 1 tsp. of ground black pepper (to taste)
|2 tsp. of kosher salt
|2 tsp. of neutral oil (canola or vegetable)
|2 tbsp. of red hot sauce
|YOGURT INGREDIENTS
|1/2 cup of Greek yogurt or sour cream
|2 tbsp. of creamy blue cheese or blue cheese crumbles
|1 tsp. of sherry or red wine vinegar
|1/4 - 1/2 tsp. of ground black pepper (to taste)
|1/2 tsp. of kosher salt
|1 tsp. of garlic powder
|1 tsp. of onion powder
Pre-Class Prep Instructions
- If you purchased whole chicken wings, use a sharp knife to cut the tips from the wings and discard the tips. Then, out the drumettes and wingettes apart at the joint, transfer to a bag or bowl, seal or cover, and refrigerate.
- Add the following to a large bowl: 1 tsp. of chili powder, 1/2 — 1 tsp. of ground black pepper, 2 tsp. of kosher salt, and 2 tsp. of neutral oil. Stir to combine, then cover and reserve.
In-Class Cooking Instructions
- Turn the broiler setting on your oven to high.
- To make the blue cheese yogurt, add the following to a medium bowl: 1/2 cup of Greek yogurt or sour cream, 2 tbsp. of blue cheese, 1 tsp. of sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar, 1/4 - 1/2 tsp. of black pepper, 1/2 tsp. of kosher salt,1 tsp. of garlic powder, and 1 tsp. of onion powder. Then, mix until well-combined.
- Add the wings to the large bowl with the chili powder mixture and toss until evenly coated. Then, transfer to a rimmed baking sheet.
- Place the wings in the oven and broil for 10 min. Then, flip each wing and broil for 5 more min.
- Remove the wings from the oven and refer to Chef Toups' in-class demo for guidance on creating a foil packet for the wings. Set the oven to 350° F, return the wings to the oven, and cook for 30 min.
- Add 2 tbsp. of red hot sauce to a medium saucepan, then incorporate 4 tbsp. of unsalted butter. Transfer to a large bowl, add the wings, and toss until well coated.
- Plate with the blue cheese yogurt, and serve!