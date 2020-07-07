2020 New Orleans Saints positional breakdown: Running backs, fullbacks

The versatile 6-foot, 216-pound running back was originally drafted in the third round (94th overall) in 2015 out of Stanford and was signed by the Saints this offseason. Over the course of his six-year career, Ty Montgomery has appeared in 58 games with 16 starts, carrying 224 times for 1,305 yards (4.6 avg.) with seven touchdowns. Montgomery has snagged 120 passes for 982 yards (8.2 avg.) for three touchdowns.