Tuesday, Jul 07, 2020 12:17 PM

2020 New Orleans Saints positional breakdown: Running backs, fullbacks

The core running backs return for another season with New Orleans

2020 New Orleans Saints running backs and fullbacks positional breakdown

Alvin Kamara - Running Back
Kamara enters his fourth season with the Saints

Running back Alvin Kamara will enter his fourth season with the Saints in 2020. The 5-foot-10, 215-pounder rushed for a team-high 797 yards (4.7 avg.) and five touchdowns, while adding 533 yards receiving and one touchdown. Kamara became the only Saints player with three straight campaigns of at least 1,300 yards from scrimmage. Also, Kamara is the only Saints running back named to the Pro Bowl three times.

Latavius Murray - Running back
Murray enters his seventh season in the NFL

Originally selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, the burly 6-foot-3, 230-pound running back Latavius Murray finished his first season with the Saints playing in all 16 regular season games with eight starts in 2019. Murray carried the ball 144 times for 639 yards (4.4 avg.) and five touchdowns and posted 34 receptions for 235 yards and his first career scoring grab.

Ty Montgomery II - Running Back
Montgomery will enter his first stint with the Saints in 2020

The versatile 6-foot, 216-pound running back was originally drafted in the third round (94th overall) in 2015 out of Stanford and was signed by the Saints this offseason. Over the course of his six-year career, Ty Montgomery has appeared in 58 games with 16 starts, carrying 224 times for 1,305 yards (4.6 avg.) with seven touchdowns. Montgomery has snagged 120 passes for 982 yards (8.2 avg.) for three touchdowns.

Dwayne Washington - Running back
Washington resigned with the Saints this offseason

The Saints re-signed running back Dwayne Washington in free agency this offseason. In 2019, Washington appeared in all 16 regular season games, mainly on special teams, recording three special teams tackles and rushed for 60 yards on eight carries (7.5 avg.). The 6-foot-1, 223-pound back joined the Saints practice squad at the start of the 2018 season. Since being promoted to the active roster he has become a core special teamer recording five special team stops, deflecting a punt and recovering a blocked punt.

Michael Burton - Fullback
Burton returns to New Orleans in 2020

Former Rutgers fullback Michael Burton was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round (168th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft. Burton was first signed by the Saints after participating in the 2019 rookie minicamp. After spending the preseason with the club in 2019, he returns to New Orleans in 2020 to compete for the starting fullback position left vacant by the retired Zach Line.

Ricky Ortiz - Fullback
Ortiz enters his first training camp with the Saints

A former fullback and tight end at Oregon State, Ricky Ortiz enters his third season in the NFL. The 6-foot, 236-pounder joined the Saints active roster in Week 17 in 2019 to add depth to the offense and on special teams.

OTHER NEW ORLEANS SAINTS RUNNING BACKS

Player # Position College
Tony Jones Jr. 37 RB Notre Dame
Taquan Mizzell Sr. 44 RB Virginia

Advertising