2020 New Orleans Saints position breakdown: Tight ends

2020 New Orleans Saints tight end positional breakdown
The 6-foot-5, 254-pound veteran enters his 12th season in the NFL and second campaign with the Saints. Tight end Jared Cook signed with New Orleans after the 2018 season when he became and unrestricted free agent. In Cook's first season with the club he posted 43 receptions for 705 yards (16.4 avg.) with nine touchdowns, setting career-highs in yards per catch, which led NFL tight ends. Cook has appeared in 163 games with 84 starts, posting 468 receptions for 6,169 yards (13.2 avg.) and 34 touchdowns. He ranks third among NFL tight ends with a 13.2-yard receiving average since 2011 and holds the single-game franchise record for the most receiving yards by a tight end for the Titans, Rams and Raiders.
The 6-5, 250-pound tight end enters his eighth season in the NFL. Josh Hill originally made the club as an undrafted free agent in 2013 out of Idaho State. In 2019, Hill had his most productive season with the Black and Gold, appearing in all 16 regular-season games with 11 starts, posting a career-high 25 receptions for a career-best 226 yards and three touchdowns.
Tight end Garrett Griffin, a former Air Force standout, stands at 6-4 and 240 pounds. His versatility, size and work ethic has led to opportunities on the team's active roster at the end of the past two seasons. Griffin enters his third year in the league and looks to compete for an active roster spot in training camp.
A former Dayton tight end, Adam Trautman was drafted by the Saints in the third round (105th overall). The 6-5, 255-pounder was formerly a high school quarterback who moved to tight end almost immediately as a freshman and developed into one of the top offensive players in NCAA FCS football, where he played in 44 games, recording career totals of 178 receptions for 2,295 yards (12.9 avg.) and 31 touchdowns.
OTHER NEW ORLEANS SAINTS TIGHT ENDS
|Player
|#
|Position
|College
|Jason Vander Laan
|86
|TE
|Ferris State
|Cole Wick
|85
|TE
|Incarnate Word