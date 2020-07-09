2020 New Orleans Saints position breakdown: Tight ends

The 6-foot-5, 254-pound veteran enters his 12th season in the NFL and second campaign with the Saints. Tight end Jared Cook signed with New Orleans after the 2018 season when he became and unrestricted free agent. In Cook's first season with the club he posted 43 receptions for 705 yards (16.4 avg.) with nine touchdowns, setting career-highs in yards per catch, which led NFL tight ends. Cook has appeared in 163 games with 84 starts, posting 468 receptions for 6,169 yards (13.2 avg.) and 34 touchdowns. He ranks third among NFL tight ends with a 13.2-yard receiving average since 2011 and holds the single-game franchise record for the most receiving yards by a tight end for the Titans, Rams and Raiders.