Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Thursday, Jul 09, 2020 09:41 AM

2020 New Orleans Saints position breakdown: Tight ends

New Orleans drafted a tight end in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

2020 New Orleans Saints tight end positional breakdown

Photos: Best of Jared Cook from 2019 season

The best photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook during the 2019 season.

Gallery_Jared_Cook_Best_of_Photos_5
1 / 15
Gallery_Jared_Cook_Best_of_Photos_6
2 / 15
Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
3 / 15

Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RAMS 27 - SAINTS 9 (L) 1-0 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
4 / 15

RAMS 27 - SAINTS 9 (L) 1-0

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Saints 30 - Texans 28 (W) 1-0 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
5 / 15

Saints 30 - Texans 28 (W) 1-0

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Jared_Cook_Best_of_Photos_13
6 / 15
Gallery_Jared_Cook_Best_of_Photos_12
7 / 15
Gallery_Jared_Cook_Best_of_Photos_10
8 / 15
Gallery_Jared_Cook_Best_of_Photos_11
9 / 15
Gallery_Jared_Cook_Best_of_Photos_9
10 / 15
Gallery_Jared_Cook_Best_of_Photos_7
11 / 15
Gallery_Jared_Cook_Best_of_Photos_8
12 / 15
Gallery_Jared_Cook_Best_of_Photos_4
13 / 15
Gallery_Jared_Cook_Best_of_Photos_3
14 / 15
Gallery_Jared_Cook_Best_of_Photos_1
15 / 15

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3
No.
87
CP-Jared-Cook-Positional-Breakdown-2020
Jared Cook - tight end
Veteran tight end enters his second season with the Black and Gold

The 6-foot-5, 254-pound veteran enters his 12th season in the NFL and second campaign with the Saints. Tight end Jared Cook signed with New Orleans after the 2018 season when he became and unrestricted free agent. In Cook's first season with the club he posted 43 receptions for 705 yards (16.4 avg.) with nine touchdowns, setting career-highs in yards per catch, which led NFL tight ends. Cook has appeared in 163 games with 84 starts, posting 468 receptions for 6,169 yards (13.2 avg.) and 34 touchdowns. He ranks third among NFL tight ends with a 13.2-yard receiving average since 2011 and holds the single-game franchise record for the most receiving yards by a tight end for the Titans, Rams and Raiders.

No.
89
CP-Josh-Hill-Positional-Breakdown-2020
Josh Hill - tight end
Undrafted free agent enters his eighth season in the league

The 6-5, 250-pound tight end enters his eighth season in the NFL. Josh Hill originally made the club as an undrafted free agent in 2013 out of Idaho State. In 2019, Hill had his most productive season with the Black and Gold, appearing in all 16 regular-season games with 11 starts, posting a career-high 25 receptions for a career-best 226 yards and three touchdowns.

No.
45
CP-Garrett-Griffin-Positional-Breakdown-2020
Garrett Griffin - tight end
Griffin enters his third season in the NFL

Tight end Garrett Griffin, a former Air Force standout, stands at 6-4 and 240 pounds. His versatility, size and work ethic has led to opportunities on the team's active roster at the end of the past two seasons. Griffin enters his third year in the league and looks to compete for an active roster spot in training camp.

No.
82
CP-Adam-Trautman-Positional-Breakdown-2020
Adam Trautman - tight end
Saints traded up to select Trautman in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft

A former Dayton tight end, Adam Trautman was drafted by the Saints in the third round (105th overall). The 6-5, 255-pounder was formerly a high school quarterback who moved to tight end almost immediately as a freshman and developed into one of the top offensive players in NCAA FCS football, where he played in 44 games, recording career totals of 178 receptions for 2,295 yards (12.9 avg.) and 31 touchdowns.

CP-Cook-Hill-tightends-breackdown-2020-002

OTHER NEW ORLEANS SAINTS TIGHT ENDS

Table inside Article
Player # Position College
Jason Vander Laan 86 TE Ferris State
Cole Wick 85 TE Incarnate Word

Related Content

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, July 9
news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, July 9

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL
2020 New Orleans Saints position breakdown: Wide receivers
news

2020 New Orleans Saints position breakdown: Wide receivers

Saints added Emmanuel Sanders in the offseason
10 questions with New Orleans Saints special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi
news

10 questions with New Orleans Saints special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi

Rizzi is in his second season with Saints
Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, July 8
news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, July 8

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

Advertising