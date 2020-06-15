2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished the 2019 season with a 7-9 record, finishing third in the NFC South. Jameis Winston became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 30-plus touchdowns and 30-plus interceptions in a signal season. Wideout Chris Godwin had a breakout season despite missing two and half games due to a hamstring injury. Godwin finished third in the league with 1,333 receiving yards, behind Michael Thomas and Julio Jones. After splitting the first four games, the Bucs lost four out of their next five, putting them at 3-7 through week 11. Despite their record, the Bucs improved on defense tremendously. Linebacker Shaquil Barrett had a breakout season, leading the league with 19.5 sacks. Tampa Bay made major changes during the offseason. Headlining the 2020 NFL free agency, Tampa Bay signed quarterback Tom Brady. After the Bucs signed Brady, Tampa Bay then traded for tight end Rob Gronkowski, a former teammate of Brady's in New England. Bruce Arians will return as the head coach for the Bucs as he will enter his second season with the club.