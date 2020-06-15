Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Gameday

Monday, Jun 15, 2020 10:06 AM

2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints start the 2020 NFL season at home against the Bucs

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Game Action 2 | Saints-Buccaneers Week 11 2019

More game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
1 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
2 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
3 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
4 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
5 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
6 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
7 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
8 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
9 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
10 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
11 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
12 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
13 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
14 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
15 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
16 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
17 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
18 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
19 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
20 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
21 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
22 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
23 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
24 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
25 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
26 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
27 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
28 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
29 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
30 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
31 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
32 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
33 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
34 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
35 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
36 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
37 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
38 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
39 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
40 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
41 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
42 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
43 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
44 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
45 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
46 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
47 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
48 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
49 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
50 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
51 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
52 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
53 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
54 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
55 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
56 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
57 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
58 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
59 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
60 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
61 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
62 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
63 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
64 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
65 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
66 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
67 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
68 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
69 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
70 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
71 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
72 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
73 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
74 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
75 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
76 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
77 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
78 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
79 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
80 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
81 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
82 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
83 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
84 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
85 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
86 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
87 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
88 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
89 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
90 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
91 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
92 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
93 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
94 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
95 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
96 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
97 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
98 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
99 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
100 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
101 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
102 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
103 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
104 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
105 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
106 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
107 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
108 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
109 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
110 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
111 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
112 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
113 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
114 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
115 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
116 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
117 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
118 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
119 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
120 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
121 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
122 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
123 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
124 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
125 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
126 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
127 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
128 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
129 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
130 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
131 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
132 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
133 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
134 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
135 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
136 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
137 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
138 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
139 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
140 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
141 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
142 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
143 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
144 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
145 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
146 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
147 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
148 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
149 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
150 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
151 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
152 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
153 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
154 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
155 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
156 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
157 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
158 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
159 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
160 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
161 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
162 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
163 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
164 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
165 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
166 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
167 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
168 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
169 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
170 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
171 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
172 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
173 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
174 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
175 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.
176 / 176

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Opponent – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Coach – Bruce Arians
Quarterback – Tom Brady
2019 record – 7-9, third in NFC South
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019: Saints 34, Buccaneers 17
2020 game: Sunday, Sep. 13 – Week 1 at 3:25 p.m. (CST) on Fox, Sunday, Nov. 8 – Week 9 at 7:20 p.m. (CST) on NBC
Stadium – Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Raymond James Stadium
Buccaneers-Saints series record: Saints lead 35-21-0

Buccaneers' 2019 season recap:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished the 2019 season with a 7-9 record, finishing third in the NFC South. Jameis Winston became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 30-plus touchdowns and 30-plus interceptions in a signal season. Wideout Chris Godwin had a breakout season despite missing two and half games due to a hamstring injury. Godwin finished third in the league with 1,333 receiving yards, behind Michael Thomas and Julio Jones. After splitting the first four games, the Bucs lost four out of their next five, putting them at 3-7 through week 11. Despite their record, the Bucs improved on defense tremendously. Linebacker Shaquil Barrett had a breakout season, leading the league with 19.5 sacks. Tampa Bay made major changes during the offseason. Headlining the 2020 NFL free agency, Tampa Bay signed quarterback Tom Brady. After the Bucs signed Brady, Tampa Bay then traded for tight end Rob Gronkowski, a former teammate of Brady's in New England. Bruce Arians will return as the head coach for the Bucs as he will enter his second season with the club.

Notable additions:

  • Quarterback – Tom Brady
  • Tight end – Rob Gronkowski
  • Offensive tackle – Joe Haeg

Notable losses:

  • Quarterback – Jameis Winston
  • Running back – Peyton Barber
  • Wide receiver – Breshad Perriman

Related Content

Saints 2020 preseason schedule presented by SeatGeek announced
news

Saints 2020 preseason schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

New Orleans opens against the Los Angeles Rams at the newly constructed SoFi Stadium
Marquee matchups line New Orleans Saints schedule in 2020
news

Marquee matchups line New Orleans Saints schedule in 2020

Saints play both Super Bowl LIV participants, and face Vikings on Christmas Day
New Orleans Saints 2020 Schedule presented by SeatGeek announced
news

New Orleans Saints 2020 Schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

Saints will open their season at home for the third consecutive season, when they host the Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton's live tweets during ESPN's re-air of the 2006 'Rebirth' game
news

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton's live tweets during ESPN's re-air of the 2006 'Rebirth' game

Payton shared a few thoughts on the game
As distractions go, Mercedes-Benz Superdome re-opening beats them all
news

As distractions go, Mercedes-Benz Superdome re-opening beats them all

John DeShazier's Times-Picayune column from Sept. 26, 2006
ESPN re-broadcast of 'Rebirth' game gives New Orleans Saints fans a chance to connect - at least emotionally
news

ESPN re-broadcast of 'Rebirth' game gives New Orleans Saints fans a chance to connect - at least emotionally

Iconic game will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Monday
A game-by-game look at all 149 receptions by New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas
news

A game-by-game look at all 149 receptions by New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas broke the single-season record for receptions with 149 in 2019
The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings battle it out in the Wild Card matchup at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
news

Minnesota Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer, players talk about Wild Card playoff game

Transcript of postgame interviews
The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings battle it out in the Wild Card matchup at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
news

New Orleans Saints players talk about loss to Minnesota Vikings in Wild Card game

Transcript of Saints postgame media availability
The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings battle it out in the Wild Card matchup at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
news

Saints quarterback Drew Brees talks about loss to Minnesota Vikings in Wild Card game

Transcript of Brees' postgame press conference
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their Wild Card matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
news

Coach Sean Payton talks about Wild Card loss to Minnesota Vikings

Transcript of Payton's postgame press conference

Advertising