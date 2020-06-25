2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers started their 2019 campaign 8-0 for the first time since 1990 and finished the season 13-3, their best record since 2011. The 49ers finished first in the NFC West, securing the No. 1 seed throughout the NFC playoffs. San Fran won the divisional playoff round and the NFC championship game, earning the right to play in Super Bowl LIV. Coach Kyle Shanahan led his team to the franchise's seventh Super Bowl appearance, a 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers featured three AP All-Pro selections in tight end George Kittle (first team), defensive linemen DeForest Buckner (second team), and cornerback Richard Sherman (second team) and four to the Pro Bowl. The defense was the backbone of the 49ers, and it dominated throughout the entire season. San Francisco finished the regular season second in yards allowed per game (281.8), first in forced fumbles (21), third in fumble recoveries (13), and fifth in sacks (48). Edge rusher Nick Bosa was named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and PFWA Rookie of the Year. On offense, the 49ers led the league in rushing touchdowns (23), with the help of trio running backs Raheem Mostert, Matt Breida, and Tevin Coleman. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returned from a torn ACL suffered in 2018 and led his team to a complete turnaround season throwing for 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns, and finishing the season with a 102.0 passer rating.