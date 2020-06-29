2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles' season came down to the final weeks, as they won last four games to win the NFC East and earn a playoff spot with a record of 9-7. As NFC East champions, the Eagles hosted the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, losing 17-9. Quarterback Carson Wentz started all 16 regular-season games and finished the season with the fourth-most completions (franchise-record 388), fifth-most passing touchdowns (27), and ninth-most passing yards (franchise-record 4,039) in the NFL. Wentz was also the only quarterback to throw a touchdown pass in all 16 regular-season games in 2019. The Eagles finished with the third-best rushing defense in the NFL and sixth-best single-season rushing defense in team history. On offense, the Eagles ranked third in the NFL in the red zone and fourth-best on third down. Coach Doug Pederson will enter his fifth season with the club.