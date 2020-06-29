2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Philadelphia Eagles

See the best photos from the New Orleans Saints offense in their Divisional Round playoff game game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
Coach: Doug Pederson
Quarterback: Carson Wentz
2019 record: 9-7, first in NFC East
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019: Saints 20, Eagles 14 – NFC Divisional playoff game
2020 game: Sunday, Dec. 13 – Week 14 at 3:25 p.m. (CST) on Fox
Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
Eagles-Saints series record: Eagles lead 17-15-0
2019 season recap:
The Philadelphia Eagles' season came down to the final weeks, as they won last four games to win the NFC East and earn a playoff spot with a record of 9-7. As NFC East champions, the Eagles hosted the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, losing 17-9. Quarterback Carson Wentz started all 16 regular-season games and finished the season with the fourth-most completions (franchise-record 388), fifth-most passing touchdowns (27), and ninth-most passing yards (franchise-record 4,039) in the NFL. Wentz was also the only quarterback to throw a touchdown pass in all 16 regular-season games in 2019. The Eagles finished with the third-best rushing defense in the NFL and sixth-best single-season rushing defense in team history. On offense, the Eagles ranked third in the NFL in the red zone and fourth-best on third down. Coach Doug Pederson will enter his fifth season with the club.
Notable additions:
- Cornerback – Darius Slay
- Defensive tackle – Javon Hargrave
- Safety – Will Parks
Notable losses:
- Wide receiver – Golden Tate
- Linebacker – Jordan Hicks
- Quarterback – Nick Foles