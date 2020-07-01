2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Minnesota Vikings 

The Minnesota Vikings made their third postseason appearance and a fourth regular-season winning record (10-6) in six seasons under Coach Mike Zimmer. Minnesota eliminated the New Orleans Saints from the postseason for the second time in three seasons with a wild-card win in the Mercedes-benz Superdome. Despite sitting in Week 17, quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 26 touchdowns, tied for eighth in the NFL, and a 69.1 completion percentage, fourth in the NFL. Cousins also had a career-low six interceptions. Running back Dalvin Cook had a breakout year with 13 rushing touchdowns, fourth in the NFL, and ranked seventh in the NFL in scrimmage yards with 1,654. Cook rushed for a career-high 1,135 yards, the first Vikings player to surpass the 1,000-yard mark since Adrian Peterson in 2015. The Vikings sent eight players to the Pro Bowl, including five defensive players. Defensive end Danielle Hunter recorded his 50th career sack, becoming the youngest player in NFL history to reach that milestone. Also, safety Anthony Harris picked off six interceptions during the 2019 season, tied first in the NFL. Mike Zimmer will continue his tenure with the Vikings, entering his seventh season in 2020.