Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Gameday

Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020 09:54 AM

2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers travel to New Orleans for 'Monday Night Football' during Week 5 of the 2020 season

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Saints at Chargers Photos: Game Action 2 - 2019 NFL Preseason Week 2

Game action photo gallery #2 from the New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers 2019 NFL preseason week 2 game at Dignity Sports Park in Carson, CA.

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
1 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
2 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
3 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
4 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
5 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
6 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
7 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
8 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
9 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
10 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
11 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
12 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
13 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
14 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
15 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
16 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
17 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
18 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
19 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
20 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
21 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
22 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
23 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
24 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
25 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
26 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
27 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
28 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
29 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
30 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
31 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
32 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
33 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
34 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
35 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
36 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
37 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
38 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
39 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
40 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
41 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
42 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
43 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
44 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
45 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
46 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
47 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
48 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
49 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
50 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
51 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
52 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
53 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
54 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
55 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
56 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
57 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
58 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
59 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
60 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
61 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
62 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
63 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
64 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
65 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
66 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
67 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
68 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
69 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
70 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
71 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
72 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
73 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
74 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
75 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
76 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
77 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
78 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
79 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
80 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
81 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
82 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
83 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
84 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
85 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
86 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
87 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
88 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
89 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
90 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
91 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
92 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
93 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
94 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
95 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
96 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
97 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
98 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
99 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
100 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
101 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
102 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
103 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
104 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
105 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
106 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
107 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
108 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
109 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
110 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
111 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
112 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
113 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
114 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
115 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
116 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
117 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
118 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
119 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
120 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
121 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
122 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
123 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
124 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
125 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
126 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
127 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
128 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
129 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
130 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
131 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
132 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
133 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
134 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
135 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
136 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
137 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
138 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
139 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
140 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
141 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
142 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
143 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
144 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
145 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
146 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints
Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.
147 / 147

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs L.A. Chargers preseason Game 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson CA. on August 18, 2019.

Layne Murdoch Jr./2019 New Orleans Saints

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
Coach: Anthony Lynn
Quarterback: Tyrod Taylor/Justin Herbert
2019 record: 5-11, fourth in AFC West
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016: Saints 35, Chargers 34
2020 game: Monday, Oct. 12 – Week 5 at 7:15 p.m. (CST) on ESPN
Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Chargers-Saints series record: Chargers lead 7-5-0

2019 season recap:

Last season was the Los Angeles Chargers' 50th season in the NFL and their third under head coach Anthony Lynn. It also marked the Chargers last season playing a Dignity Health Sports Park, as the team will play all of its home games at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, also the home of the Los Angeles Rams. The Chargers had a disappointing season as they finished 5-11, last in the AFC West. Despite their losing record wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams each surpassed 1,000 receiving yards to become the first duo to do so since 2009. Allen caught 104 passes during the 2019 campaign, which broke his own team record for receptions in a single season and was tied third in the league for total receptions alongside Deandre Hopkins. Defensive end Joey Bosa posted 11.5 sacks and four multi-sack games, the third double-digit sack season of his young career. Quarterback Phillip Rivers finished the season by extending his streak of consecutive starts to 224, the third-longest streak by an NFL player since 1970. Rivers was signed by the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, which ended his tenure with the Chargers.

Notable additions:

  • Cornerback – Chris Harris Jr.
  • Offensive tackle – Bryan Bulaga
  • Guard – Trai Turner

Notable losses:

  • Running back – Melvin Gordon III
  • Quarterback – Phillip Rivers
  • Fullback– Derek Watt

Related Content

2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Detroit Lions
news

2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Detroit Lions

The Saints will face the Lions in Week 4 at Ford Field
2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Green Bay Packers
news

2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Green Bay Packers

Saints will face reigning NFC North champions in Week 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome
2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Las Vegas Raiders
news

2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Las Vegas Raiders

Saints travel to Las Vegas in Week 2 for the first ever game at Allegiant Stadium
Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 of the 2019 NFL season.
news

2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Atlanta Falcons

Saints will face off against NFC South rivals during Week 11 and Week 13
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Carolina Panthers in week 17 of the 2019 NFL season.
news

2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Carolina Panthers

Saints will face off against Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers in Week 7 and Week 17
2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints start the 2020 NFL season at home against the Bucs
Saints 2020 preseason schedule presented by SeatGeek announced
news

Saints 2020 preseason schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

New Orleans opens against the Los Angeles Rams at the newly constructed SoFi Stadium
Marquee matchups line New Orleans Saints schedule in 2020
news

Marquee matchups line New Orleans Saints schedule in 2020

Saints play both Super Bowl LIV participants, and face Vikings on Christmas Day
New Orleans Saints 2020 Schedule presented by SeatGeek announced
news

New Orleans Saints 2020 Schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

Saints will open their season at home for the third consecutive season, when they host the Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton's live tweets during ESPN's re-air of the 2006 'Rebirth' game
news

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton's live tweets during ESPN's re-air of the 2006 'Rebirth' game

Payton shared a few thoughts on the game
As distractions go, Mercedes-Benz Superdome re-opening beats them all
news

As distractions go, Mercedes-Benz Superdome re-opening beats them all

John DeShazier's Times-Picayune column from Sept. 26, 2006

Advertising