2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Los Angeles Chargers

Last season was the Los Angeles Chargers' 50th season in the NFL and their third under head coach Anthony Lynn. It also marked the Chargers last season playing a Dignity Health Sports Park, as the team will play all of its home games at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, also the home of the Los Angeles Rams. The Chargers had a disappointing season as they finished 5-11, last in the AFC West. Despite their losing record wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams each surpassed 1,000 receiving yards to become the first duo to do so since 2009. Allen caught 104 passes during the 2019 campaign, which broke his own team record for receptions in a single season and was tied third in the league for total receptions alongside Deandre Hopkins. Defensive end Joey Bosa posted 11.5 sacks and four multi-sack games, the third double-digit sack season of his young career. Quarterback Phillip Rivers finished the season by extending his streak of consecutive starts to 224, the third-longest streak by an NFL player since 1970. Rivers was signed by the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, which ended his tenure with the Chargers.