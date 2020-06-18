2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders concluded their time in Oakland with a 7-9 record, finishing three games above their 2018-win total. Underneath Jon Gruden, the Silver and Black fell short of a playoff berth but conclude the 2019 season moving in the right direction. Quarterback Derek Carr completed a career-high and new franchise-record 70.4 percent of his passes, finishing 361-513 and became the first quarterback in franchise history to record multiple seasons with at least 4,000 passing yards. Rookie running back Josh Jacobs rushed for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns while breaking the team's record for most Rookie of the Month awards. Jacobs was the only player in franchise history with multiple Rookie of the Month honors. The offensive line produced two Pro Bowlers, tackle Trent Brown and center Rodney Hudson. In 2020, the Raiders will enter their third season underneath head coach Jon Gruden in the club's new home city, Las Vegas. Gruden and the team look to improve their record in 2020 with a young, athletic, core group of players.