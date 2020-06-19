2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Green Bay Packers

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur recorded a historic first season, leading Green Bay to a 13-3 regular-season record - the most wins by a Packers head coach in his first year. After suffering back-to-back losing seasons, the Packers improved drastically from their 2018 record of 6-9-1 by sweeping all of their divisional opponents for the first time since 2011. Green Bay's defense also made their mark with defensive end Za'Darius Smith and defensive end Preston Smith each recording 12-plus sacks in the same season, the first duo to do so in Packers history. The Packers overall exceeded expectations in their 2019 campaign, which netted them league rankings of being tied third in the league in turnover margin, tied sixth in red-zone defense, eighth in red-zone offense, and ninth in points allowed. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for over 4,000-yards for the eighth time in his career and became the only quarterback in NFL history to record 100-plus passer ratings in six consecutive seasons. The NFC North champions won their divisional playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks 28-23 but fell short to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship. Matt LaFleur will enter his second season in 2020 and look to lead his team to another NFC North Championship.