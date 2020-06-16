Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Tuesday, Jun 16, 2020 10:19 AM

2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Carolina Panthers

Saints will face off against Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers in Week 7 and Week 17

New Orleans Saints

Photos: Game Action | Saints-Panthers Week 12 2019

Check out the NFC South division action between the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers in Week 12 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Opponent – Carolina Panthers
Coach – Matt Rhule
Quarterback – Teddy Bridgewater
2019 record – 5-11, fourth in NFC South
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019: Saints 42, Panthers 10
2020 games: Sunday, Oct. 25 – Week 7 at noon (CST) on Fox, Sunday, Jan. 3 – Week 17 at noon on Fox
Stadium – Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Bank of America Stadium
Panthers-Saints series record: Saints lead 26-25-0

Panthers' 2019 season recap:

The Carolina Panthers fell short of a playoff berth yet again, posting a 5-11 record and finishing last in the NFC South. Despite losing their first two games, Carolina bounced back to 5-3 through Week 8. However, they suffered an eight-game losing streak to end their season as star quarterback Cam Newton suffered a season-ending injury. This marks the third time in the past four years the Panthers fell shy of the playoffs. Regardless of their record, Carolina has some enormous talent at the skill positions. Running back Christian McCaffrey earned Pro Bowl honors and was named First-Team All-Pro at two positions (running back and flex). McCaffrey finished the year with third-most scrimmage yards in a single season in NFL history (2,392) and became the third player ever to record 1,000-plus rushing yards and 1,000-plus receiving yards in a season. Rookie Will Grier and Kyle Allen took over quarterback duties following Newton's injury. Carolina's quarterback situation was taken care of in the offseason when the Panthers signed former Saint Teddy Bridgewater. Head coach Ron Rivera concluded his ninth and final season with the Panthers and is now the head coach of the Washington Redskins. Former Baylor coach Matt Rhule will enter his first season with the franchise.

Notable additions:

  • Quarterback – Teddy Bridgewater
  • Wide receiver – Robby Anderson
  • Safety – Tre Boston
  • Cornerback – Eli Apple

Notable losses:

  • Linebacker - Luke Kuechly
  • Quarterback – Cam Newton
  • Quarterback – Kyle Allen
  • Tight end – Greg Olsen

