2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers fell short of a playoff berth yet again, posting a 5-11 record and finishing last in the NFC South. Despite losing their first two games, Carolina bounced back to 5-3 through Week 8. However, they suffered an eight-game losing streak to end their season as star quarterback Cam Newton suffered a season-ending injury. This marks the third time in the past four years the Panthers fell shy of the playoffs. Regardless of their record, Carolina has some enormous talent at the skill positions. Running back Christian McCaffrey earned Pro Bowl honors and was named First-Team All-Pro at two positions (running back and flex). McCaffrey finished the year with third-most scrimmage yards in a single season in NFL history (2,392) and became the third player ever to record 1,000-plus rushing yards and 1,000-plus receiving yards in a season. Rookie Will Grier and Kyle Allen took over quarterback duties following Newton's injury. Carolina's quarterback situation was taken care of in the offseason when the Panthers signed former Saint Teddy Bridgewater. Head coach Ron Rivera concluded his ninth and final season with the Panthers and is now the head coach of the Washington Redskins. Former Baylor coach Matt Rhule will enter his first season with the franchise.