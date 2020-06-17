2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons had their worst start in 16 years with a 1-7 record through Week 8. The Falcons rebounded and went 6-2 over the second half of the season and posted a 7-9 record for the second consecutive season. Despite having issues on the offensive line quarterback Matt Ryan performed well, ranking fifth in passing yards, eighth in touchdowns, and seventh in completion percentage. Wide receiver Julio Jones finished second in the league in receiving yards with 1,394 yards. Jones was name second team All-Pro and earned Pro Bowl Honors. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett helped Atlanta's defense posting a career-high 7.5 sacks and 69 total tackles. Jarrett's accolades earned him All-Pro honors (second team) for the first time in his career. Dan Quinn will return for his sixth season as head coach.