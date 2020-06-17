Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Wednesday, Jun 17, 2020 11:46 AM

2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Atlanta Falcons

Saints will face off against NFC South rivals during Week 11 and Week 13

New Orleans Saints

Best of Saints Defense: Week 13 at Atlanta Falcons

See the best photos of the New Orleans Saints defense from Week 13 at Atlanta.

New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night 2019 as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Opponent – Atlanta Falcons
Coach – Dan Quinn
Quarterback – Matt Ryan
2019 record – 7-9, second in NFC South
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Nov. 28, 2019: Saints 26, Falcons 18
2020 games: Sunday, Nov. 22 – Week 11 at noon (CST) on Fox, Sunday, Dec. 6 – Week 13 at noon on Fox
Stadium – Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Falcons-Saints series record: Falcons lead 53-49-0

Falcons' 2019 season recap:

The Atlanta Falcons had their worst start in 16 years with a 1-7 record through Week 8. The Falcons rebounded and went 6-2 over the second half of the season and posted a 7-9 record for the second consecutive season. Despite having issues on the offensive line quarterback Matt Ryan performed well, ranking fifth in passing yards, eighth in touchdowns, and seventh in completion percentage. Wide receiver Julio Jones finished second in the league in receiving yards with 1,394 yards. Jones was name second team All-Pro and earned Pro Bowl Honors. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett helped Atlanta's defense posting a career-high 7.5 sacks and 69 total tackles. Jarrett's accolades earned him All-Pro honors (second team) for the first time in his career. Dan Quinn will return for his sixth season as head coach.

Notable additions:

  • Running back – Todd Gurley
  • Tight end – Hayden Hurst
  • Linebacker – Dante Fowler

Notable losses:

  • Running back – Devonta Freeman
  • Offensive tackle – Ty Sambrailo
  • Cornerback – Desmond Trufant

