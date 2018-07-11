2018 Opponent Profile: Dallas Cowboys

Opponent – Dallas Cowboys
Coach – Jason Garrett
Quarterback – Dak Prescott
2017 Record – 9-7, second NFC East
Most recent matchup: Oct. 4, 2015 – Saints won 26-20 in OT
2018 Game: Thursday, Nov. 29 @ AT&T Stadium, 7:20 p.m.
Cowboys-Saints series record: Cowboys lead 16-12
Stadium – AT&T Stadium
2017 season recap:
The Cowboys came into the 2017 season with Super Bowl expectations after being the No, 1 seed in the NFC seed in 2016. However, due in large part to the absence of star running back Ezekiel Elliott plus some key injuries, the Cowboys came up short and did not clinch a playoff position in 2017.
Notable additions:
- Guard – Connor Williams – selected with the 50th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft
- Wide receiver – Michael Gallup – selected with the 81st pick in the 2018 NFL Draft
- Wide receiver – Tavon Austin
- Linebacker – Leighton Vander Esch
Notable losses:
- Wide receiver – Dez Bryant
- Tight end – Jason Wittten
- Left guard – Jonathan Cooper
- Linebacker – Anthony Hitchens
- Punt returner – Ryan Switzer