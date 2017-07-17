Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp Countdown No. 9 - Seeing Sean Payton Up Close

Sean Payton is No. 9 on our countdown to 2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon.

Jul 17, 2017 at 04:00 AM

Entering his 11th season as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Sean Payton is ready to lead the Black and Gold again in 2017. Since 2006, his first season as a head coach, Payton has consistently kept the intensity levels high during Saints training camp presented by Verizon.

With the realtively new rules on how many practices/padded practices a team can have per week, Payton understands the value of setting up the offseason workload to be as efficient as possible. He spoke on this subject during minicamp in June.

"There was a time when this (mini)camp was padded. I am not suggesting that it should or should not be. But certainly the changes have come, and very quickly as coaches, you get up to speed with them," he said. "You can spend a lot of time discussing them, but what is more important is discussing what you are going to do with them."

Payton has a 94-66 record, with a 6-4 record in the playoffs. He's led the team to the postseason in half of the years as head coach. A coach in the NFL for 19 seasons, Payton has led the Saints to two NFC championship games and has won a Super Bowl (XLIV).

The majority of the past three training camps have taken place at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. However, this year, local Saints fans will have plenty of opportunities to view Payton run practices with his high level of intensity because the 2017 Training Camp presented by Verizon is back in Metairie.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey showed up big for New Orleans Saints against Jacksonville

'I feel like my confidence has always been high'
news

Replay of live updates: New Orleans Saints Training Camp | August 24, 2021

See the tweets from the Saints, John DeShazier, and Todd Graffagnini
news

New Orleans Saints emphasize more situational football in Saturday's training camp practice

'Sometimes, you might go three years before one of them comes up'
news

New Orleans Saints work to make two-minute offense, defense more effective

'There's a ton of things that get you beat in that drill, either side of the ball'
news

Linebacker Demario Davis' production, impact steadily has risen for New Orleans Saints

'There are things inside the game that I'm able to see now'
news

Receiver Kevin White aims to make most of his chance with New Orleans Saints

'I'm going forward until they kick me out of this league'
news

Terron Armstead showing no signs of slowing down for New Orleans Saints

'It's a blessing to be around for so long'
news

Ian Book was excited for debut as a New Orleans Saint

'It's everything I've wanted to do since I was a kid, have that opportunity'
news

Players to watch for New Orleans Saints in preseason opener against Baltimore

Quarterback and linebacker positions are notable
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints awarded defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh, place Jalen McCleskey on IR
news

Winston cousins combine for one of the most impressive plays of New Orleans Saints training camp

'I just put my head down and I thought it was out of reach at first'
news

New Orleans Saints evaluation process raises a notch for preseason game against Baltimore

'As a coach, you want to see some clean execution'
Advertising