2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp Countdown No. 9 - Seeing Sean Payton Up Close

Entering his 11th season as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Sean Payton is ready to lead the Black and Gold again in 2017. Since 2006, his first season as a head coach, Payton has consistently kept the intensity levels high during Saints training camp presented by Verizon.

With the realtively new rules on how many practices/padded practices a team can have per week, Payton understands the value of setting up the offseason workload to be as efficient as possible. He spoke on this subject during minicamp in June.

"There was a time when this (mini)camp was padded. I am not suggesting that it should or should not be. But certainly the changes have come, and very quickly as coaches, you get up to speed with them," he said. "You can spend a lot of time discussing them, but what is more important is discussing what you are going to do with them."

Payton has a 94-66 record, with a 6-4 record in the playoffs. He's led the team to the postseason in half of the years as head coach. A coach in the NFL for 19 seasons, Payton has led the Saints to two NFC championship games and has won a Super Bowl (XLIV).