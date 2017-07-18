Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp Countdown No. 8 - Mark Ingram

Mark Ingram is No 8. on our countdown to 2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon.

Jul 18, 2017 at 04:00 AM

Entering his seventh season with the New Orleans Saints, running back Mark Ingram II is looking to carry last season's efficiency to 2017. Averaging 5.1 yards per carry and rushing for more than 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, it is safe to say Ingram had his most productive season in 2016. He was even awarded the Week 12 NFC Offensive Player of the Week award last year.

The former Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama consistently finds a way to use his on-field moves to make defenders miss. However, what can be even more enjoyable to watch is his off-field moves that make fans and players laugh. Watch him long enough and you're sure to spot a few dance moves during the team stretch, between plays or after long runs/touchdowns.

In 2017, Ingram faces stiff competition in the backfield with veteran Adrian Peterson and rookie Alvin Kamara competing to take carries/catches away from him. Last year's leading rusher for the Saints knows that he has is work cut out for him. He spoke about this matter during minicamp:

"The makeup of this backfield is numerous guys that can start anywhere in the league. Coming from college to my rookie year to two years ago to last year, there's always been a number of guys who are talented and athletic. Competition is nothing new.

"I just watched the moves be made and I don't feel one way or another about it. I just play the hand that's dealt to me and I work my butt off and that's about it."

Knowing that he will be given the opportunity to be the starting running back throughout the offseason and regular season, Ingram plans on making the most of every chance he gets.

"I feel like anytime I have the opportunity to touch the ball regularly, rushing or passing, I am going to be productive. I know the last three years I have had the best three years of my career. I have only been getting better and better. So any time I can touch the ball, carry it or catch it, I'll be productive."

With 2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon being held in Metairie, local fans have the chance to witness Ingram's fun, yet successful approach to practice.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey showed up big for New Orleans Saints against Jacksonville

'I feel like my confidence has always been high'
news

Replay of live updates: New Orleans Saints Training Camp | August 24, 2021

See the tweets from the Saints, John DeShazier, and Todd Graffagnini
news

New Orleans Saints emphasize more situational football in Saturday's training camp practice

'Sometimes, you might go three years before one of them comes up'
news

New Orleans Saints work to make two-minute offense, defense more effective

'There's a ton of things that get you beat in that drill, either side of the ball'
news

Linebacker Demario Davis' production, impact steadily has risen for New Orleans Saints

'There are things inside the game that I'm able to see now'
news

Receiver Kevin White aims to make most of his chance with New Orleans Saints

'I'm going forward until they kick me out of this league'
news

Terron Armstead showing no signs of slowing down for New Orleans Saints

'It's a blessing to be around for so long'
news

Ian Book was excited for debut as a New Orleans Saint

'It's everything I've wanted to do since I was a kid, have that opportunity'
news

Players to watch for New Orleans Saints in preseason opener against Baltimore

Quarterback and linebacker positions are notable
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints awarded defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh, place Jalen McCleskey on IR
news

Winston cousins combine for one of the most impressive plays of New Orleans Saints training camp

'I just put my head down and I thought it was out of reach at first'
news

New Orleans Saints evaluation process raises a notch for preseason game against Baltimore

'As a coach, you want to see some clean execution'
Advertising