2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp Countdown No. 8 - Mark Ingram

Entering his seventh season with the New Orleans Saints, running back Mark Ingram II is looking to carry last season's efficiency to 2017. Averaging 5.1 yards per carry and rushing for more than 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, it is safe to say Ingram had his most productive season in 2016. He was even awarded the Week 12 NFC Offensive Player of the Week award last year.

The former Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama consistently finds a way to use his on-field moves to make defenders miss. However, what can be even more enjoyable to watch is his off-field moves that make fans and players laugh. Watch him long enough and you're sure to spot a few dance moves during the team stretch, between plays or after long runs/touchdowns.

In 2017, Ingram faces stiff competition in the backfield with veteran Adrian Peterson and rookie Alvin Kamara competing to take carries/catches away from him. Last year's leading rusher for the Saints knows that he has is work cut out for him. He spoke about this matter during minicamp:

"The makeup of this backfield is numerous guys that can start anywhere in the league. Coming from college to my rookie year to two years ago to last year, there's always been a number of guys who are talented and athletic. Competition is nothing new.

"I just watched the moves be made and I don't feel one way or another about it. I just play the hand that's dealt to me and I work my butt off and that's about it."

Knowing that he will be given the opportunity to be the starting running back throughout the offseason and regular season, Ingram plans on making the most of every chance he gets.

"I feel like anytime I have the opportunity to touch the ball regularly, rushing or passing, I am going to be productive. I know the last three years I have had the best three years of my career. I have only been getting better and better. So any time I can touch the ball, carry it or catch it, I'll be productive."