2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp Countdown – No. 6 Rise of Marshon Lattimore

Marshon Lattimore is No. 6 on our countdown to 2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon.

Jul 20, 2017 at 04:00 AM

Drafted 11th overall, this year's top first round pick for the New Orleans Saints, Marshon Lattimore is in line to be one of the starting cornerbacks, opposite Delvin Breaux, in 2017.

Coming out of Ohio State, Lattimore was considered by many to be the top cornerback in the draft. Fortunately for the Saints, he fell into their lap after he was not selected with the first 10 picks. The rookie cornerback will be counted on to help fix a defense that gave up the second most points per game and the sixth most yards allowed per game in 2016.

The 6-foot, 192-pound defensive back showed his star potential during OTAs and minicamp. Known for his great closing speed and ball skills in college, he showed those in June by making play after play when covering the Saints top receivers. With NFL coaching and more reps against receivers like Michael Thomas and Drew Brees, expect Lattimore to develop into one of the top cornerbacks in the league.

NFL analyst Mike Mayock spoke highly of Lattimore after the Saints drafted him:

"I'm amazed that he fell to No. 11. His upside is amazing. His ball skills are a true reality. Rarely gets called for pass interference even though he's a one-year guy. ... I think that he could be Aqib Talib some years down the road."

Saints Coach Sean Payton spoke about his top draft pick after the second day of minicamp:

"I told him that he is going to be like Kendrick Lamar. They're all going to get in line to go see him. That is just how it is for a rookie corner. There will be a long line waiting to test him, and he understands that. That is part of that status."

Lattimore spoke about his approach to training camp:

"You have to go attack practice like it's a game."

Look for Lattimore to be tested by the offense throughout the 2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon.

