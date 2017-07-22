2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp Countdown No. 4 - Cam Jordan's hustle and smile

The leader of the New Orleans Saints defense, Cam Jordan is entering his seventh season in the NFL. The star defensive end continues to get better each season and with another offseason to develop his talents, the sky is the limit for the 6-foot-4, 287-pound athletic freak.

The former first-round draft pick is looking to climb up the record books this season. Currently with 46.5 sacks, he sits tied for 190th place. However, if he records 10 sacks, which is right around his average for the last five seasons, Jordan will move up 60 spots in the rankings. Throughout his first six NFL seasons, the durable defensive lineman has yet to miss a game, playing in all 100 (postseason included) of them. His durability and consistent production will be needed for the defense to improve in 2017.

Jordan is coming off of one of his best seasons in the NFL which ended with a Pro Bowl spot. He recorded 40 tackles for loss and 79 total quarterback pressures, tying Broncos star Von Miller. Pro Football Focus ranked Jordan as the fourth best pass rusher in the NFL behind Khalil Mack, Brandon Graham and Von Miller.

Jordan's approach to football and life is one that is hard to duplicate. He never appears to be sad or down. Always positive minded and smiling, the California product uses his abundance of energy to produce on the field during games and in practice.

"I was a physical, high-energy kid and it just made sense to play football. There's nothing I love more than my teammates, definitely after getting a win…. And I get to hit people in the mouth. I get to hit quarterbacks that don't see you coming. I get to hit lineman that know you're coming, but can't stop you. I get to hit running backs that want you to miss and then you end their run. I break dreams, I'm a dream-breaker."