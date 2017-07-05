Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp Countdown No. 21 - Undrafted rookies

Saints are known for finding hidden gems

Jul 05, 2017 at 04:00 AM

Lance Moore, Pierre Thomas and Willie Snead IV are just a few of the undrafted free agents to become big contributors to the New Orleans Saints under Coach Sean Payton. Each season it seems like an undrafted free agent earns a spot on the roster and contributes to the team. The question is not will an undrafted rookie make the roster, rather which one?

Arthur Maulet and Travin Dural are two players to keep an eye on during 2017 Saints training camp presented by Verizon. Maulet, a cornerback from Metairie who played at Memphis, and Dural, a LSU wide receiver from Breaux Bridge, have received positive reviews from coaches throughout OTAs and the June Minicamp.

"I think the other rookie corner out of Memphis, Arthur Maulet has done a good job as well," Payton said.

Maulet said he's "just trying to get better every day and learn from these vets."

Both players will be competing for roster spots throughout training camp. Maybe one - or both - can turn into the next key undrafted free agent contributor for the Saints.

