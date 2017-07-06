Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp Countdown No. 20 - Return of Rafael Bush

Rafael Bush’s Return is No. 20 on our countdown to 2017 Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon.

Jul 06, 2017 at 04:00 AM

Rafael Bush delivered hard hit after hard hit through his 40 games with the New Orleans Saints. After spending last season in Detroit, the safety is back in New Orleans.

When asked what he loves most about the game, Bush said, "The physicality of the game. Hitting. Setting the tone."

The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder is ready to make an impact on the defensive side of the ball again.

Bush spent the three seasons with the Saints from 2012-15. In 2014, he appeared in 10 games with seven starts before his season was cut short with a leg injury, posting a career-high 73 tackles (45 solo), three passes defensed and one special teams stop.

One of the tone setters on the team during his three seasons with the Saints, the defensive back out of South Carolina State looks to add depth to the defensive backfield in 2017.

To feel the presence of Rafael Bush come spend a few days at 2017 Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon this month and in August.

