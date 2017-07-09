Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp Countdown No. 17 - Return of Chase Daniel

Chase Daniel’s return is No. 17 on our countdown to 2017 Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon.

Jul 09, 2017 at 04:00 AM

The veteran quarterback is back in the black and gold for his eighth season in the league

After spending four seasons away from the New Orleans Saints, Chase Daniel has returned to be a member of the New Orleans Saints. In line to be the backup quarterback, the former Chiefs and Eagles backup is ready to deliver for the team he entered the league with when his number is called.

Daniel spoke during the offseason about returning to New Orleans:

"It's interesting, I started my career in New Orleans, for four years and sort of left for four years spread my wings a little bit and now I'm coming back home. It's exciting to be back I'm not going to lie."

Daniel has started two games in his career and has thrown for 480 yards with a 65.4 completion percentage. Serving as a viable option behind Drew Brees, the 6-foot right-handed quarterback is familiar with the offense after being on the Saints roster his first four seasons in the league. At the University of Missouri, Daniel threw for 12,515 yards and 101 touchdowns with a 68 completion percentage.

Being back "home" in New Orleans with the Saints was attractive to Chase.

"Obviously, you're behind a first ballot Hall of Famer in Drew Brees," Daniel said. "You're behind a Hall of Fame offensive coaching staff. This is the best opportunity for me and my family for this one-year deal."

Full of smiles at each practice, Daniel adds not only a great football brain, but a positive sense of humor to the quarterback group. Not to mention, the newly acquired free agent figures to be another competitive challenger in the daily QB competitions.

