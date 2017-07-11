Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp Countdown No. 15 - Guards Larry Warford, Andrus Peat

The new offensive guard combination of Warford and Peat is No. 15 on our countdown to 2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon.

Jul 11, 2017 at 04:00 AM

Meet the Team: Larry Warford

Photos of new Saints guard Larry Warford.

Arguably the most significant free agent acquisition in 2017, offensive guard Larry Warford joins the New Orleans Saints after four seasons with the Detroit Lions. The new offensive lineman has played in 57 games from 2013-2016.

The third round draft pick out of Kentucky is set to be the starting right guard on the offensive line. According to Pro Football Focus, Warford had the 16th best run blocking grade of all offensive linemen last season.

Saints Coach Sean Payton spoke highly about his new right guard at the NFL owners meeting:

"We liked him a lot. He's got ass and mass. He's a hard worker… he graded out well. We felt like we knew (Warford) well."

Warford, a 6-foot-3, 317-pounder, spoke about playing with his new team earlier this summer:

"It's awesome. You see all these weapons we have and you get excited because you see the potential for an explosive offense. Even the guys on the line are all great lineman.

"It's exciting to get with these guys and be on this team with all of these players. You get kind of star struck a little bit. I still do sometimes."

Another thing to look for is the growth of left guard Andrus Peat. Going into his third year with the Saints the 6-7, 316-pounder appears to be ready to help hold down the left side of the line.

Fully healthy, the Saints will need a solid season out of Peat with star left tackle Terron Armstead going to miss most of the 2017 season with an injury.

"We know he feels more comfortable on the left side of the ball," Payton said about Peat. "I think any time you're receiving multiple reps at the same position, you begin to build some cohesiveness with your group."

