Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp Countdown No. 12 - Return of Hoo-Man

Michael Hoomanawanui is No. 12 on our countdown to 2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon.

Jul 14, 2017 at 04:00 AM

Missing all of 2016 due to a leg injury, Michael Hoomanawanui, also known as the "Hoo-Man," is back and healthy for the 2017 New Orleans Saints season. Entering his ninth year in the NFL, the veteran tight end is looking to produce as he did in 2015 for the Black and Gold.

In his first season with the Saints, which started in week four of 2015 due to a mid-season trade, the 6-foot-4, 260-pounder caught three touchdowns in 12 games. A valuable blocker and pass catcher, the "Hoo-Man" will be an important piece of the offense this season.

In an offense that likes to use the tight ends, targets to Coby Fleener, Josh Hill and Michael Hoomanawanui's will be there. Also, in an offense that now has (and will lean on) Mark Ingram II and Zach Line, expect the "Hoo-Man" to be on the line helping to pave the way and open holes.

The Saints tight end has played with Drew Brees and Tom Brady and spoke about that recently.

"Not many people can say they played with two of the greatest of all time, so it's a huge honor," Hoomanawanui said. "I learned a lot from both of them and I'm happy to be in New Orleans with Drew Brees and look forward to the season."

Besides being a great football player, the "Hoo-Man" is very active in the community, having worked on behalf of the Special Olympics and other initiatives.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey showed up big for New Orleans Saints against Jacksonville

'I feel like my confidence has always been high'
news

Replay of live updates: New Orleans Saints Training Camp | August 24, 2021

See the tweets from the Saints, John DeShazier, and Todd Graffagnini
news

New Orleans Saints emphasize more situational football in Saturday's training camp practice

'Sometimes, you might go three years before one of them comes up'
news

New Orleans Saints work to make two-minute offense, defense more effective

'There's a ton of things that get you beat in that drill, either side of the ball'
news

Linebacker Demario Davis' production, impact steadily has risen for New Orleans Saints

'There are things inside the game that I'm able to see now'
news

Receiver Kevin White aims to make most of his chance with New Orleans Saints

'I'm going forward until they kick me out of this league'
news

Terron Armstead showing no signs of slowing down for New Orleans Saints

'It's a blessing to be around for so long'
news

Ian Book was excited for debut as a New Orleans Saint

'It's everything I've wanted to do since I was a kid, have that opportunity'
news

Players to watch for New Orleans Saints in preseason opener against Baltimore

Quarterback and linebacker positions are notable
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints awarded defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh, place Jalen McCleskey on IR
news

Winston cousins combine for one of the most impressive plays of New Orleans Saints training camp

'I just put my head down and I thought it was out of reach at first'
news

New Orleans Saints evaluation process raises a notch for preseason game against Baltimore

'As a coach, you want to see some clean execution'
Advertising