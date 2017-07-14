2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp Countdown No. 12 - Return of Hoo-Man

Missing all of 2016 due to a leg injury, Michael Hoomanawanui, also known as the "Hoo-Man," is back and healthy for the 2017 New Orleans Saints season. Entering his ninth year in the NFL, the veteran tight end is looking to produce as he did in 2015 for the Black and Gold.

In his first season with the Saints, which started in week four of 2015 due to a mid-season trade, the 6-foot-4, 260-pounder caught three touchdowns in 12 games. A valuable blocker and pass catcher, the "Hoo-Man" will be an important piece of the offense this season.

In an offense that likes to use the tight ends, targets to Coby Fleener, Josh Hill and Michael Hoomanawanui's will be there. Also, in an offense that now has (and will lean on) Mark Ingram II and Zach Line, expect the "Hoo-Man" to be on the line helping to pave the way and open holes.

The Saints tight end has played with Drew Brees and Tom Brady and spoke about that recently.

"Not many people can say they played with two of the greatest of all time, so it's a huge honor," Hoomanawanui said. "I learned a lot from both of them and I'm happy to be in New Orleans with Drew Brees and look forward to the season."