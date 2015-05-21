Zebra Technologies, the Saints official player tracking provider, wins award





Zebra Technologies Corporation, a global leader in products and services that provide real-time visibility into organizations' assets, people and transactions, was recently selected for exhibiting the best new radio frequency identification (RFID) product or service at RFID Journal LIVE! In San Diego, Calif., and also won the category of Best in Sports Technology at the prestigious Sports Business Journal's Sports Business Awards.

The Zebra Sports Solution player tracking system identifies the location, motion and direction of every player in real time to within inches throughout a game. Zebra is revolutionizing how sports are watched, analyzed, coached and played in real time.