Zebra Technologies, the Saints official player tracking provider, wins award

Zebra Technologies Corporation, a global leader in products and services that provide real-time visibility into organizations' assets, people and transactions, was recently selected for exhibiting the best new radio frequency identification (RFID) product or service at RFID Journal LIVE! In San Diego, Calif., and also won the category of Best in Sports Technology at the prestigious Sports Business Journal's Sports Business Awards.
The Zebra Sports Solution player tracking system identifies the location, motion and direction of every player in real time to within inches throughout a game. Zebra is revolutionizing how sports are watched, analyzed, coached and played in real time.
"The Zebra Sports Solution is the most advanced sports tracking solution we've seen. The editors at RFID Journal were impressed with the accuracy of the solution, and its ability to provide the data (to the NFL in real time). Clearly, the solution has implications in other sports and other businesses," said Mark Roberti, founder and editor of RFID Journal.