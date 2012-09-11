Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Zach Strief Visits St. Mary's Nativity School

Strief was joined by members of the Saints Youth Programs Department

Sep 11, 2012 at 10:48 AM
OT Zach Strief and members of the New Orleans Saints Youth Programs Department visited St. Mary's Nativity School in Raceland, La. on Tuesday.

Students were able to speak to Strief and participate in Play 60 drills as part of the Saints Junior Training Camp Experience.

St. Mary's seeks to provide quality education and spiritual formation for students in a safe and caring environment.

This is the second time that the Saints have visited St. Mary's as part of the Junior Training Camp program.

Strief spent his day off traveling from New Orleans to Raceland to spend time with youth at St. Mary's. The Saints captain addressed nearly 300 students ranging from first to eighth grade and stressed the importance of education and eating healthy.

"Education and good nutrition are essential to your future success," said Strief. "It is very important to make healthy decisions and properly fuel your body."

The event lasted a little over three hours with students able to participate in 60 minutes of drills in different groups. Prizes were awarded to participants and Strief took photos and signed autographs for the students.

