Young Leadership Council Unveils 13th Annual YLC Wednesday at the Square Line-Up

New Orleans, LA (February 10, 2012) – Today the Young Leadership Council (YLC) proudly announced the line-up for its 13th Annual YLC Wednesday at the Square concert series, which officially kicks off on Wednesday, March 14 at 5:00 p.m. with The Soulabilly Swamp Boogie Band opening for the Honey Island Swamp Band. For the first time, the free concerts will now last 30 minutes longer, ending at 8:00 p.m.

The concerts will run every Wednesday evening through May 30 and will feature additional well-known performers such as Big Sam's Funky Nation, Tea Leaf Green, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk, Theresa Andersson, Tab Benoit's Swampland Jam, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, Walter Wolfman Washington, Jeremy Davenport, Trombone Shorty and Marcia Ball among others. The full schedule follows.

"The free concert series has become an annual rite of spring in downtown New Orleans," said Alyssa Wenck, president of the YLC Board of Directors. "Because the concerts have become so popular, we decided to extend the ending time and play 30 minutes longer each week. We appreciate everyone who has attended our concerts in the past and look forward to seeing their faces along with new ones. Without public support, the YLC could not continue its longstanding contributions to the community."

Last year, the YLC unveiled some exciting new features to accommodate the growing crowd including the expansion of the concert grounds onto North Maestri St., the area between the 650 Poydras Street building and Lafayette Square.

In addition to the music, YLC Wednesday at the Square has an Artist Village, showcasing handcrafted items including glass art, jewelry, ceramics, photographs, t-shirts, paintings and more. A varied selection of food and beverages is available with proceeds from these sales benefitting YLC's many community projects, which seek to build leadership and enhance the quality of life in New Orleans.

This year's concerts are sponsored by the New Orleans Saints, Republic National Beverage Company and Abita Beer, Townsend, Fidelity Homestead Savings Bank, Bellwether Technology and HP, Luzianne Iced Tea and the Downtown Development District, which originated the series in 1999.

"We are excited to once again partner with YLC on this uniquely New Orleans event," said Rita Benson LeBlanc, executive vice-president of the New Orleans Saints. "Wednesday at the Square supports the many community programs initiated by YLC, improves the overall quality of life in our city and has served as a key factor in the revitalization of the CBD. The Saints are proud to be a part of this event and look forward to seeing it grow for many years to come."

The YLC, which is the oldest, independent young professionals' organization in the country, recruits and retains young professionals to New Orleans and develops young leaders through volunteer-created community projects. Since its founding in 1986, the YLC has raised more than $25 million for the community.