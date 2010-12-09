"World Champs" Book Christmas Contest

Looking for the perfect gift for the holidays? The official commemorative Saints' Super Bowl XLIV coffee table book is the answer for those that are both easy and hard to shop for!

The 264-page hard cover book highlights the unprecedented behind-the-scenes access that official team photographer Michael C. Hebert experienced in capturing images throughout the entire season, as well as in team meetings and in his travels with the Saints.

Photographs of the team and the individuals that compromised the 2009 New Orleans Saints are highlighted throughout the book and range from a look inside the defensive meeting room in the late hours of an evening leading up to the team's 31-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV. Countless other images taken by the Saints' long-time photographer bears witness to the team's Super Bowl Championship Parade through New Orleans, the team's Super Bowl victory party and Super Bowl XLIV Ring Ceremony, as well as hundreds of never-before shots of team Saints' march to the World championship.