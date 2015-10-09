Who was the offensive MVP of the New Orleans Saints win against the Dallas Cowboys?

Not surprisingly, New Orleans Saints fans voted Drew Brees as the team's offensive MVP in the team's 26-20 win against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday.

Brees earned 58 percent of the 1,925 votes in the poll. Along with Brees, C.J. Spiller (25%) and Willie Snead (13%) rounded out the top three in the poll.

The Saints QB completed 33-of-41 for 359 yards, two touchdowns and a 119.4 passer rating against the Cowboys. It was Brees' 46th career game of at least 350 passing yards - the most in NFL history - with Brees owning a 28-18 record over those games.

Brees was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 4.