Who was the New Orleans Saints Offensive MVP of Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

New Orleans Saints fans voted on the team's offensive MVP from Sunday's win

Oct 09, 2014 at 06:15 AM

New Orleans Saints fans voted RB Pierre Thomas as the team's offensive MVP of their win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a poll on the team's website Tuesday.

Thomas earned 47 percent of the 532 votes in the poll. RB Khiry Robinson was a close second with 45 percent of the votes.

Thomas had two touchdowns and 112 yards from scrimmage with four carries for 35 yards and eight receptions for 77 yards in Sunday's victory.

Pierre Thomas vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Photos of Pierre Thomas vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 5, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)

