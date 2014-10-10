Who was the New Orleans Saints Defensive MVP of Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

New Orleans Saints voted LB Junior Galette as the team's defensive MVP of the team's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a poll on the team's website Wednesday.
Galette earned 50 percent of the 501 votes in the poll. S Kenny Vaccaro was second with 21 percent of the votes.
Gallette had two tackles, a pass deflection and a safety that helped lead to a 44-yard field goal by Shayne Graham that knotted up the score.
Official team photos of Junior Galette vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 5, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)