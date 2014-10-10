Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Who was the New Orleans Saints Defensive MVP of Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

New Orleans Saints fans voted on the team's defensive MVP from Sunday's win

Oct 10, 2014 at 04:15 AM

New Orleans Saints voted LB Junior Galette as the team's defensive MVP of the team's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a poll on the team's website Wednesday.

Galette earned 50 percent of the 501 votes in the poll. S Kenny Vaccaro was second with 21 percent of the votes.

Gallette had two tackles, a pass deflection and a safety that helped lead to a 44-yard field goal by Shayne Graham that knotted up the score.

Junior Galette vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Official team photos of Junior Galette vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 5, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)

No Title
1 / 11
No Title
2 / 11
No Title
3 / 11
No Title
4 / 11
No Title
5 / 11
No Title
6 / 11
No Title
7 / 11
No Title
8 / 11
No Title
9 / 11
No Title
10 / 11
No Title
11 / 11
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announces his retirement from professional football

During his career with the Saints and Browns, Robertson tallied career totals of 556 tackles, nine sacks, and ten interceptions
news

New Orleans Saints keeping Jameis Winston in mind as possible starter in 2022 

Mickey Loomis: 'Jameis is certainly an option for us and hopefully we're an option for him'
news

Three candidates have interviewed for New Orleans Saints head coaching vacancy

Doug Pederson, Brian Flores and Aaron Glenn are first three; at least three more candidates expected to interview
news

New Orleans Saints a different franchise from last head coach search

'We've had a lot of outreach, a lot of people interested in coming to New Orleans'
news

Quarterback Drew Brees found his ideal coach in Sean Payton

'I'm just so grateful to have had the opportunity to play, not just with one coach during that time, but with one Sean Payton'
news

New Orleans Saints sign running back Josh Adams and wide receiver Kirk Merritt to Reserve/Future contracts

Two offensive players receive future contracts
news

J.T. Gray puts in elite season for New Orleans Saints special teams, earns first-team spot on AP All-Pro team

Clarksdale, Miss., product also named to Pro Bowl
news

New Orleans Saints special teams ace J.T. Gray voted first team AP All-Pro; linebacker Demario Davis makes second team

Safety Marcus Williams and cornerback Marshon Lattimore also received votes
news

Saints sign six players to reserve/future contracts

New Orleans Saints roster moves announced on Wednesday, January 12
news

Saints sign eight players to reserve/future contracts

New Orleans Saints roster moves announced on Tuesday
news

Additional New Orleans Saints players removed from Covid-19 list for Week 17 vs. Carolina Panthers

Center Erik McCoy added to the Covid-19 list
news

Taysom Hill, Demario Davis among group of New Orleans Saints players removed from Covid-19 list

Safety Marcus Williams added to the Covid-19 list
Advertising