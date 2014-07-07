Which New Orleans Saints position group will you pay the most attention to during training camp?

New Orleans Saints fans voted the defensive backs unit as the position group that they're most interested in watching during 2014 Training Camp presented by Verizon, in a poll on the team's website last week.
The defensive backs unit received 31 percent of the 990 votes. Behind the defensive backs, the offensive line (28%) and wide receivers (22%) rounded out the top three.
The Saints secondary had a number of changes this offseason with the additions of free agents Jairus Byrd, Champ Bailey and Marcus Ball and draft picks Stanley Jean-Baptiste and Vinnie Sunseri along with the departures of veterans Roman Haprer, Jabari Greer and Malcolm Jenkins.
Associated Press photos of safety Jairus Byrd with the Buffalo Bills.